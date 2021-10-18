Huawei Digital Power lights up Dubai and calls for collective efforts for low-carbon, smart society

Huawei Digital Power lights up Dubai with a spectacular light show on Burj Khalifa with the theme 'Building a Low-carbon and Green Future' which successfully concludes Global Digital Power Summit 2021 with more than 500 participants from 67 countries attending.

Huawei calls for collective actions from global customers and partners to join new Carbon Neutrality Initiative, with organizations and policy-makers from around the world backing the initiative during the summit.

Huawei signs MoUs with Grupo IMELSA and HYBRICO Energy for strategic collaboration on clean energy and green infrastructure development.

Huawei also signs a key contract with SEPCOIII for The Red Sea Project with 400 MW PV plus 1300 MWh battery energy storage solution (BESS), which is currently the world's largest energy storage project.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power has concluded its Global Digital Power Summit 2021 in Dubai, UAE, with more than 500 participants from 67 countries attending. As the world prioritizes carbon neutrality and post-pandemic recovery, the summit aimed to inspire collective action towards building a low-carbon and smarter society powered by digital technologies.

In the keynote speech, Charles Yang, SVP of Huawei and President of Global Marketing Sales and Services at Huawei Digital Power, said: "Carbon neutrality has become a global consensus and mission. To achieve that goal, power production needs to be low carbonized, and power consumption needs to be electrified. Huawei has deeply integrated digital and power electronics technologies to create all-scenario low-carbon energy solutions, covering the whole energy flow from green power generation to efficient power consumption."

With an increasing number of countries joining the path towards carbon neutrality, the world is brimming with opportunities for investment into renewable energy and green infrastructure. At the summit, industry leaders and government officials from PV, Data Center and Site Power sectors - including Sen. Rocio Adriana Abreu Artinaño, President of the Energy Commission, Senate of the Republic of Mexico, Sanjay Kumar Sainani, Global SVP & CTO from Huawei Digital Power, Mohammad Saeed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC (MORO), Hariram Subramanian, CTO of Huawei FusionSolar, Manish Singhal, Head of Solar PV, ACWA Power, Michel FRAISSE, Vice President & CTO, Huawei Digital Power Europe, Jasem Al Marzooqi, Head of Data Centers & Telecom Facilities, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, Prof Rabih Bashroush, Global Head, IT Infrastructure Advisory, Uptime Institute, and many more - have shared technologies, insights and policies to meet the future opportunities in renewable energy and green ICT infrastructure.