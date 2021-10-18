checkAd

Loop Energy Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call Date

Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN) will host a conference call on Friday, November 12 at 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) to share consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Registration and dial-in details for the video conference will be released prior to the call, and will also be available via investors.loopenergy.com.

The Company’s past financial results are also available at investors.loopenergy.com.

About Loop Energy Inc.

Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop’s products feature the Company’s proprietary eFlow technology in the fuel cell stack’s bipolar plates. eFlow was designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management’s current expectations and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and could cause actual results and events to vary materially from those that are disclosed, or implied, by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2021. Loop disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.




