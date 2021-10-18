checkAd

Auxly Ends Third Quarter 2021 as #6 Licensed Producer in Canada with 6.4% Total National Market Shareⁱ

Achieved through expansion in Cannabis 1.0 product sales and maintaining its leadership position in Cannabis 2.0

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (“Auxly” or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that the Company has moved to the #6 LP position in Canada for total cannabis sales as of the end of Q3 2021 after continuing to win with Canadian consumers and gaining market share through its expanded, high-quality, and innovative portfolio of branded cannabis products.

After the successful launch of new product offerings during the third quarter of 2021, such as the introduction of the Back Forty 40s pre-rolls and differentiated dried flower offerings, Auxly secured 5.7% share of the total cannabis market in Q3 2021, up from 4.9% in Q2 2021, ending the quarter with 6.4% share of market in September.        

“Auxly continues to make strides towards reaching its goal of achieving 7-9% share of market in Canadian recreational cannabis sales by the end of the year through expanded sales growth opportunities founded in consumer insights, innovation and executional excellence,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “As planned capabilities have come on-line our product line-up has grown to include Cannabis 1.0 products, but our focus remains the same: to put our consumers first and consistently deliver unique, exciting products under brands that they can trust and love.”

In addition to overall growth and expanded presence in the dried flower segment, Auxly also continues to hold the #1 LP position in Canada for Cannabis 2.0 product sales with 15.6% market share in Q3 2021. Powered by a 24.7% share of the vapour market – the largest of any Canadian LP by a significant marginii – the Company’s organic growth in each of the Cannabis 2.0 categories it participates in is a testament to the quality and efficacy of its product suite that Canadian consumers have come to rely on.

As the Canadian cannabis market continues to become more competitive, Auxly is outperforming many of its peers in generating sales and share of market growth by remaining focused on executing its targeted expansion into new product categories and building deeper connections with consumers through its popular brands: Kolab Project, Back Forty, Foray and Dosecann.

