Revival Gold Completes Drill Program and Provides Exploration Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), announces the completion of its 2021 drilling program at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack-Arnett”) located in Idaho, USA. During the year, Revival Gold drilled 20 core holes for a total of 4,900 meters.

Initial drill results released in August and in September confirmed the continuity of high grades within broad zones of gold mineralization in the Joss target area. Joss extends over a strike of 1 km, has been drilled to a depth of about 500 meters and is open to the north, south and at depth.

  • BT21-237D intersected 11.79 g/t gold over 2.5 meters and 5.36 g/t gold over 5.8 meters within 84.6 meters at 2.67 g/t gold (see August 5th, 2021, press release)
  • BT21-238D intersected 6.79 g/t gold over 6.0 meters and 12.6 g/t gold over 1.2 meters within 2.84 g/t gold over 50.0 meters (see September 7th, 2021, press release).

Beyond the 1 km of known mineralized strike at Joss, BT21-239DB collared approximately 400-meters south of the southern-most drillhole in the area, intersected a zone of fracture-controlled sericite alteration. Geochemical analysis confirmed the presence of weakly anomalous gold and arsenic values before the hole encountered an unexpected post-mineral fault that may have displaced the continuation of Joss mineralization in this area. While the direction and amount of displacement is unknown at this time, this is an encouraging result that suggests mineralization may extend beyond current drilling.

Wrapping up the Joss program this year, Revival Gold completed drill hole BT21-240D to test continuity of gold mineralization between BT-237D and BT-238D. BT21-240D intersected the intended structure. Assay results are pending.

In the Haidee target area, Revival Gold completed a total of fifteen engineering, infill and exploration core holes in the near surface, oxide material. Four of the holes were drilled for geotechnical and hydrological purposes. These holes will help guide pit slope parameters and provide necessary ground water data in preparation for next year’s first phase heap leach Pre-Feasibility Study.

The remaining drill holes at Haidee this year were targeted to upgrade and potentially expand on the resource at Haidee. The deposit remains open in all directions. Follow-up drilling to test the four km diameter target area that surrounds current mineral resources at Haidee, is currently in the permitting process for 2022. 2021 Haidee assay results are pending.

