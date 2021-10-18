checkAd

Vivos Therapeutics and Candid Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver A Comprehensive Sleep Apnea and Orthodontic Treatment Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021   

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, and Candid Care Co. (“Candid”), a digital platform for oral healthcare, today announced a new collaboration that will seek to provide patients with a comprehensive, whole-mouth solution to diagnose and treat OSA in adult patients and provide orthodontic treatment from the same provider network.

At the core of this collaboration, Vivos and Candid will market each company’s products and areas of expertise to deliver a comprehensive sleep and oral health solution to patients in the United States and Canada.  The focus of the collaboration will be Candid’s CandidPro clear aligner for straightening teeth and the Vivos System for treating OSA.  The two companies will also share educational resources, training, and key opinion leaders to bridge the gap between airway health and orthodontic therapy.

“By teaming with Candid, we are aiming to provide patients with access not only to our highly effective Vivos System, but also simultaneous access to CandidPro’s novel orthodontic treatment.  We believe the Vivos-Candid collaboration will provide for the first solution that seamlessly integrates sleep and orthodontic therapy to create better patient outcomes for treating OSA and enhance overall health and wellness across the board.” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “We are hopeful that this joint effort will increase market penetration and accelerate revenue growth for both companies as we each attract and expand our respective North American dental and healthcare networks.”

Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, Vivos and Candid will join forces to explore new research and development opportunities for device development and other alliances related to orthodontics, OSA, and snoring. Candid will also conduct specialized training sessions at the Vivos Institute, the Company’s new state-of-the-art international training center in Denver, Colorado, as well as semi-annual seminars for both dentists and medical doctors to provide additional learning opportunities.  The parties will act on a non-exclusive basis, although during the term of the agreement, Candid’s aligners will become the official clear aligner of Vivos and Vivos’ oral devices and proprietary protocols will become the official sleep therapy program of Candid. 

