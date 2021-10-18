checkAd

Kintavar Obtains Drilling Permits, Drilling at Wabash Copper Project in November

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR), is very pleased to announce that it has secured all the necessary permits and approvals in order to begin a drilling program on the Wabash Copper project. With these in hand and drill rig secured, mobilization to the site will begin in early November. The initial drilling program is planned for 2,000 to 3,000 meters and is expected to be finished by end of December.

The objectives for this drilling program are to test the mineralization extensions at depth and as well to confirm mineralization distribution throughout the horizons, widths and stratigraphy of the sedimentary basin. The drilling program will mostly focus on the Cloutier, Lapointe, Indiana and the Cooper areas and the most recent discovery, trench TR-GB1, which had returned high grades on a moderate to strong IP geophysical anomaly. This IP anomaly extends for over 1.7 km and is among the high priority targets.

The radiometric geophysical survey announced in September 2021 has been completed and data is now being processed. The geological team is back in the field as of this week after the regional hunting season annual break. Work will continue on both access and drill pad preparations, trenching and field follow up over new results from September 2021. Assays are still pending for many samples from various trenches and the soil geochemistry programs that were completed in late August and September.

Summarized highlights from the Cloutier, Lapointe and the Indiana areas that will be drill tested in this program are presented below:

  • Cloutier – TR-GB1
    • 6.59% Cu, 58.7 g/t Ag & 0.66 g/t Au
    • 6.29% Cu, 50.4 g/t Ag & 0.13 g/t Au
    • 5.43% Cu, 42.5 g/t Ag & 0.35 g/t Au
  • Lapointe – TR-07
    • 7m @ 0.73% Cu, 20.5 g/t Ag @ 1.11% Mn
  • Indiana
    • 1.90% Cu, 155.0 g/t Ag & 0.55% Pb
    • 1.87% Cu, 199.0 g/t Ag & 1.27% Pb
    • 1.24% Cu, 143.0 g/t Ag & 0.66% Pb

“We have developed a very solid interpretation on the Wabash project with its unique geology of high grade metamorphic conditions over a sediment hosted deposit. Our knowledge will now be validated with drilling, which will provide new information on this unique deposit and correlate what we have already observed on surface. The next few months will be very exciting as we further expand the potential of the Wabash project.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

