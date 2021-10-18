ParcelPal Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditor from Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP (“DMCL”) to BF Borgers CPA, PC (“BF Borgers”) as its independent registered public accounting firm. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of BF Borgers as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, effective October 14, 2021.



In connection with the change of auditor, the Company provides that: (a) there were no disagreements between the Company and the former auditors on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to the satisfaction of the former accountant, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report; (b) no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instruments 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and DMCL, and (c) there were no reservations in DMCL’s audit reports for any financial period during which DMCL was the Company’s auditor, except as it relates to its going concern opinion related matters.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “The reason for this change in auditor was primarily driven by the Company’s rapid and significant operating growth, and plans to continue on this pathway, which will in the near term and future exceed the size of work that our prior auditor typically manages. BF Borgers is a leading audit firm in the small public company audit market, having engaged many new public company clients in the past few years. I look forward to working with BF Borgers for many years to come.”

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.