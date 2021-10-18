Marathon Gold Investing in Newfoundland & Labrador
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing project development
activities at the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland (the ‘Project”), with a specific focus on employment and procurement within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (“NL”).
Marathon’s April 2021 Feasibility Study for the Project demonstrates robust economics for a conventional open pit mining and milling operation with a C$305 million initial capital cost. Over a projected 17 years of construction, operations, and closure, annual direct employment is expected to reach over 400 persons, with substantial economic spin-offs and indirect employment based on estimated operating and sustaining capital expenditures of over C$2 billion.
An Environmental Assessment (“EA”) with federal and provincial regulators is ongoing, based on an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) filed in September 2020. Two rounds of technical information requests based on the EIS have been completed with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (“IAAC”) and responses provided to comments received from the NL Environmental Assessment Committee (“EAC”). An NL Benefits Agreement, containing a Human Resources Plan and a Gender Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Plan, and establishing commitments for NL employment and procurement, and economic opportunities for under-represented groups, is expected to be finalized shortly. Cooperation Agreements have been concluded with the six central Newfoundland communities located closest to the Project, identifying the interests of each community in employment, business opportunities, community investment, and environmental protection. A Socio-Economic Agreement (“SEA”) has been completed with Qalipu First Nation, addressing matters such as access to employment and contracting opportunities, education and training, environmental stewardship and monitoring, and community investment. A Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Miawpukek First Nation has been entered into, providing guidance for ongoing engagement, the completion of a Traditional Knowledge and Traditional Land and Resource Use Study, and the negotiation of an SEA.
