Marathon Gold Investing in Newfoundland & Labrador

October 18, 2021 -- Marathon Gold Corporation ("Marathon" or the "Company"; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing project development activities at the Valentine Gold Project in central Newfoundland (the 'Project"), with a specific focus on employment and procurement within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador ("NL").



Marathon’s April 2021 Feasibility Study for the Project demonstrates robust economics for a conventional open pit mining and milling operation with a C$305 million initial capital cost. Over a projected 17 years of construction, operations, and closure, annual direct employment is expected to reach over 400 persons, with substantial economic spin-offs and indirect employment based on estimated operating and sustaining capital expenditures of over C$2 billion.