NHSX approves Synopsis Blueprint as example of digital pre-operative best practice for national FutureNHS platform

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce that the NHSX Blueprint recording of Synopsis, award-winning project with Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has been approved at the national level and uploaded to the FutureNHS platform as an example of best practices in NHS digital transformation. The NHSX Blueprint, titled “Launching a digital pre-operative pathway to improve efficiency and maximize theatre usage at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust” is now available on the FutureNHS platform.

Synopsis was approached by NHSX to write and submit the Blueprint for consideration after a series of award wins in 2020 demonstrated the successful application of the Synopsis Home and Synopsis iQ digital pre-operative health questionnaires at trusts across the UK. Working closely with NHSX and Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust and following stringent guidelines for the creation of the one-page, best practice document, the Blueprint was reviewed and amended over several months before being submitted for final review at national level and approval for the FutureNHS platform.

Outlining the challenge, solution, costs and resources, and benefits, the NHSX Blueprint details how approximately 11,000 operative patients a year at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust can now complete their pre-operative assessment questionnaire at home or on the move using a digital form. After deploying Synopsis across the Trust, hospital activity time for a pre-op assessment activity time has reduced by 21%, increasing to 52% for patients using Synopsis Home—therefore avoiding unnecessary hospital stays.

“We rapidly rolled out Synopsis iQ and Synopsis Home early in the pandemic which was successful despite severe pressure due to changes in pre-op activity and staff redeployment. We were the first Trust to go live with Synopsis Home which was challenging but also enabled us to make changes and smooth teething problems as an early adopter,” said Rachel Foley, Clinical Benefits and Change Lead, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

This approval is a ratification of the market fit of the Synopsis product suite, illustrative of the significant value derived by health systems through its implementation and use,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The Blueprint is an impartial record of application success and provides a compelling-use case for other hospitals in the UK and around the world to apply to digital transformation efforts. We look forward to the ongoing success of the Synopsis platform as we continue to support our clients on a global basis.”

