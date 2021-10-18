Gold’n Futures Reports on Its Inaugural Exploration Programs on the Hercules Gold Project Near Geraldton, Ontario
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n
Futures”) is pleased to report it has launched its inaugural work programs on the Hercules Gold Project (“Hercules”). Hercules is located in the Beardmore - Geraldton gold
camp of north-central Ontario. Its gold resources are well-known for high gold grades and long strike lengths. From the twelve gold systems, the best known gold zone is the Golden Mile Vein that
has a strike length approaching 3,000m and contains an historical uncapped indicated resource of 191,800 tonnes grading 16.80 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) (the “Golden Mile”). The
Golden Mile resource is open along strike and down dip.
Please Note: The historical resource is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical resource as a current NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. Accordingly, this historical estimate should not be relied upon. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Hercules will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course.
“Gold’n Futures closed its oversubscribed $2.75 million brokered private placement in early September after a summer of tough marketing through difficult times for the Canadian junior mining market. Upon the closing, the Company wasted no time executing on the field programs and placed its initial personnel on the property comprising two senior geologists and well-experienced prospector. The team completed some important tasks such as the GPS drill collar survey and an assessment and cataloguing of the massive core storage yard. Each of these tasks have provided essential information contributing to some of the Company’s objectives including the completion of a current National Instrument 43-101 report”.
Commented, Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO
On September 16th, Gold’n Futures reported engaging GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (“GoldSpot”) to develop a new exploration model and to define new high priority targets through artificial intelligence programs. GoldSpot will begin its contracted work with an airborne geophysical survey utilizing its Multi-Parameter Airborne Survey System (“M-PASS”) with Triaxial Magnetic Gradiometer and VLF Platform. The surveys will cover the entire 109 square kilometres of the Hercules property, flying approximately 1,200 line-kilometres with 100-metre line spacing. During the first meeting between Gold’n Futures management and GoldSpot project managers, it was decided to upgrade the airborne geophysical surveys to include (weather permitting) a LiDAR Sensor and Photogrammetry Camera System, and radiometrics. GoldSpot managers will be visiting the Hercules property in about 3 weeks to meet Gold’n Futures site personnel.
0 Kommentare