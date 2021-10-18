Gold’n Futures Reports on Its Inaugural Exploration Programs on the Hercules Gold Project Near Geraldton, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report it has launched its inaugural work programs on the Hercules Gold Project (“Hercules”). Hercules is located in the Beardmore - Geraldton gold camp of north-central Ontario. Its gold resources are well-known for high gold grades and long strike lengths. From the twelve gold systems, the best known gold zone is the Golden Mile Vein that has a strike length approaching 3,000m and contains an historical uncapped indicated resource of 191,800 tonnes grading 16.80 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) (the “Golden Mile”). The Golden Mile resource is open along strike and down dip.



Please Note : The historical resource is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical resource as a current NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. Accordingly, this historical estimate should not be relied upon. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Hercules will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course.