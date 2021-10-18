Zai Lab Appoints Scott Morrison to its Board of Directors

Mr. Morrison has served public and private companies in the life sciences industry since 1980. He was a Partner with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) from 1996 to 2015, serving as its U.S. Life Sciences Leader from 2002 to 2015. During his tenure at EY, he worked on hundreds of public and private financings, M&A transactions, and corporate collaborations. Mr. Morrison retired from EY in December 2015 and now serves on the boards and chairs the Audit Committees of Audentes, Inc. (through its sale to Astellas in January 2020), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), IDEAYA Biosciences, and Vera Therapeutics. He also serves as a member of the Compensation Committee for GBT and Corvus and is a member of GBT’s Commercial Committee.

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Scott Morrison to its Board of Directors. Mr. Morrison will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Morrison has also served as a director on several life sciences industry boards, including the Emerging Companies Section (ECS) board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Bay Area Biosciences Board (now the California Life Sciences Association, or CLSA), the Life Sciences Foundation, and the Biotechnology Institute. Mr. Morrison was awarded the CLSA Pantheon 2016 Life Sciences Leadership Award. Mr. Morrison holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m very pleased to have Scott join our board at this important time in Zai Lab’s history,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “We have numerous growth opportunities in front of us, and our executive team and I look forward to partnering with Scott so that his financial expertise can help guide our journey.”

“I’m impressed with the talented team at Zai Lab, its strength in partnering to quickly bring essential medicines to patients, and its productive internal research and development capabilities,” commented Morrison. “It’s an honor to join the Zai Lab Board, and I look forward to working with Samantha and her team to help Zai Lab realize its vision of becoming a leading global biopharma company.”