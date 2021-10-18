checkAd

Zai Lab Appoints Scott Morrison to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 13:30  |  35   |   |   

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed Scott Morrison to its Board of Directors. Mr. Morrison will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Morrison has served public and private companies in the life sciences industry since 1980. He was a Partner with Ernst & Young LLP (EY) from 1996 to 2015, serving as its U.S. Life Sciences Leader from 2002 to 2015. During his tenure at EY, he worked on hundreds of public and private financings, M&A transactions, and corporate collaborations. Mr. Morrison retired from EY in December 2015 and now serves on the boards and chairs the Audit Committees of Audentes, Inc. (through its sale to Astellas in January 2020), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), IDEAYA Biosciences, and Vera Therapeutics. He also serves as a member of the Compensation Committee for GBT and Corvus and is a member of GBT’s Commercial Committee.

Mr. Morrison has also served as a director on several life sciences industry boards, including the Emerging Companies Section (ECS) board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Bay Area Biosciences Board (now the California Life Sciences Association, or CLSA), the Life Sciences Foundation, and the Biotechnology Institute. Mr. Morrison was awarded the CLSA Pantheon 2016 Life Sciences Leadership Award. Mr. Morrison holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m very pleased to have Scott join our board at this important time in Zai Lab’s history,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “We have numerous growth opportunities in front of us, and our executive team and I look forward to partnering with Scott so that his financial expertise can help guide our journey.”

“I’m impressed with the talented team at Zai Lab, its strength in partnering to quickly bring essential medicines to patients, and its productive internal research and development capabilities,” commented Morrison. “It’s an honor to join the Zai Lab Board, and I look forward to working with Samantha and her team to help Zai Lab realize its vision of becoming a leading global biopharma company.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Appoints Scott Morrison to its Board of Directors SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has appointed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...