NFI receives order for six zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG transit buses from California’s Culver CityBus

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received an order from the Culver City Transportation Department (“Culver CityBus”) for six zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG40-foot transit buses.

Culver CityBus provides public transit in Culver City, California, delivering over 5 million annual passenger trips. The order evolves its fleet toward zero-emission propulsion and pursues fulfillment of the California Air Resources Board’s (“CARB”) Innovative Clean Transit (“ICT”) regulation, which mandates transition to 100% zero-emission bus (“ZEB”) fleets by 2040.

“NFI’s leadership of zero-emission vehicles in North America is unrivalled. With this order from Culver CityBus, we continue expanding our EV presence in California,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Since 1998, NFI has delivered nearly 100 buses to Culver CityBus. With these new electric buses, the agency immediately reduces greenhouse gas emissions while experiencing 13% longer range and up to 90% better energy recovery.”

“We are thankful to partners like New Flyer who have continuously supported our efforts to do our share for clean air. Culver CityBus is excited to lead the evolution to electricity as a clean renewable fuel source. With these new additions to our fleet, we continue our journey to an even cleaner future, with electric buses,” said Rolando Cruz, Culver City Chief Transportation Officer. “With this next evolution to cleaner, quieter zero-emission buses, Culver CityBus is affirming its commitment to fully electrifying our fleet by 2028 – our 100th anniversary – beginning the next 100 years with a renewed commitment to sustainability.”

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric buses provide up to 525kWh of power and 250 miles of range on a single charge, and over a 12-year lifespan, can deliver up to $125,000 in maintenance and $400,000 in fuel savings. For more information, visit newflyer.com/ng.

“Culver CityBus is a long-time influencer in sustainable mobility: it was the first agency to adopt low-emission, compressed natural gas buses in Los Angeles County,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “Just as we scaled CNG propulsion as a safe and efficient option in Culver City and across North America, so too will we support the agency’s increased deployment of advanced battery-electric buses.”

