Arch Therapeutics Launches Experts in Wound Care Program

The interviews will focus on important wound care topics, such as how evolving best practices can improve patient outcomes and lower overall healthcare costs and how AC5 Advanced Wound System is used during the management of chronic and acute wounds. Each event will be broadcast on the Company’s Experts in Wound Care video channel and can be tracked and tweeted by followers using the hashtag: #ExpertsInWoundCare.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) (“ Arch ” or the “ Company ”), a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, announced today that it has launched its Experts in Wound Care Program, a series of interviews with key opinion leaders dedicated to advancing wound care.

In alignment with International Infection Prevention Week (October 17-23), the first interview in the Program, “A Novel Approach to Infection and Biofilm in Chronic Wounds”, is conducted with key opinion leader, Dr. Randall Wolcott, Founder of the Southwest Regional Wound Care Center in Lubbock, Texas. The interview with Dr. Wolcott is available at https://bit.ly/2YYMcOJ.

“Arch is proud to be affiliated with renowned experts in wound care, and we look forward to advancing the science of healing through the information presented in this program,” stated Terry Norchi, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Arch Therapeutics. “Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by providing products that enhance the quality of care offered by clinicians and mitigate the overall burden faced by healthcare institutions whenever challenging wounds are treated,” concluded Dr. Norchi.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch has received regulatory authorization to market AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat as medical devices in the United States and Europe, respectively. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G, AC5-V and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.1,2