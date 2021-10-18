checkAd

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting Diamond Drilling for 2021-2022 On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that permitting is underway for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access is now in process.

In early 2021, Black Tusk completed an eight-hole diamond drilling program as an initial testing of the targets on the property. A total of 548 core samples were shipped to ALS Lab in Val d'Or, Quebec,for analysis. Results included 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01. As well, several Intercepts containing > 0.5 gpt were returned from holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-06 and MKE-21-08 (see news release dated July 13, 2021).

Black Tusk geologist note that the geology intercepted in holes MKE-21-03, 06, and 08 showed the most promise during the drilling campaign. Geologic observations of hole MKE-21-03 indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wide interval.

The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 gpt Au. However, metallic assay provided that the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne, indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content. Drill holes MKE-21-03, MKE-21-04, and MKE-21-08 were all designed to test a geophysical anomaly of primary interest. These holes returned a total of 17 core analysis that contain over 0.1 gpt Au, and is considered a target worthy of continued exploration.

The results of the early 2021 eight-hole diamond drilling program indicate that gold is present within veins and altered rock cored on the McKenzie East claims. The Phase II program, currently in the permitting process, will continue to test the zone cored by holes MKE-21-03, 04, and 08, as well as testing other targets delineated from ground and airborne surveys conducted on the property in 2020.

Black Tusk is also currently planning exploration work for their MoGold and PG Highway (PGH) projects, both located close to the McKenzie East property north of Val d'Or. Historic work previously completed by other companies within areas now hosted by the MoGold and PGH claims resulted in delineating targets which the Black Tusk team determine worthy of further exploration. Exploration on the MoGold and PGH properties, including geological mapping with soil and rock sampling, is scheduled to begin immediately.

The Black Tusk - McKenzie East program is undertaken and supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Black Tusk is well financed to complete the programs planned for the 2021-2022 exploration season.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data disclosed in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

