H.I.G. Capital to Invest in Acqua & Sapone Alongside the Barbarossa Family

Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.
Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.: H.I.G. Capital to Invest in Acqua & Sapone Alongside the Barbarossa Family

18.10.2021 / 14:00
H.I.G. Capital to Invest in Acqua & Sapone Alongside the Barbarossa Family

October 18, 2021 - H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has signed definitive agreements to acquire Cesar di Barbarossa Enio e F.lli S.r.l. ("Cesar"), Gruppo SDA S.r.l. Servizi Distribuzione Associati ("SDA") and VDM Vaccaro Distribuzione Merci S.r.l. ("VDM") (together, the "Companies"). The Companies operate under the Acqua & Sapone brand, Italy's leading non-food discount retailer selling a wide range of household and personal care products at value prices through a network of over 700 retail locations. H.I.G. will acquire a controlling stake in the business, with the Barbarossa family reinvesting in a significant minority position. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

 


Language: English
Company: Bubbles Bidco S.p.A.
14 Via Dente
20121 Milano
Italy
ISIN: IT0005458739
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
