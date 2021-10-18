Astria Therapeutics Presents Findings on Burdens of Disease and Treatment in Hereditary Angioedema at the 2021 NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today presented “Burdens of Disease and Treatment in Hereditary Angioedema: Interview Insights from HAE Patients,” supporting that there is substantial need to address both HAE disease burden and treatment burden with effective therapies that have less frequent dosing. These findings were presented at the 2021 NORD Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit.

“Our learnings from these findings support that there is a substantial need for new HAE treatments, and that HAE patients are open to trying new therapies that could reduce their disease and treatment burdens,” said Andrew Komjathy, Chief Commercial Officer at Astria Therapeutics. “Our goal with our preclinical program, STAR-0215, is to provide the most patient-friendly preventative treatment option for people living with HAE with dosing every three months or longer. If we achieve our goals of demonstrating reduction of treatment burden while maintaining efficacy, we are hopeful that we can give patients the opportunity to focus their time and energy on what matters most to them, rather than managing their disease.”

The findings came from interviews of ten HAE patients using a structured one-hour interview guide. Patients were screened for inclusion based on self-identified disease type (HAE Types 1 and 2), disease severity (moderate or severe when not on treatment), and eligibility for prophylactic treatment. Interviews covered lifetime experiences with diagnosis, disease and treatment management, advocacy, and perceptions of hypothetical improvements in preventative therapy.

The findings suggest that HAE patients are seeking to reduce their treatment burden as much as their disease burden and may be open to trying new therapies that can address these needs. On average, patients tried two to three preventative treatments, most often switching for more convenient administration. Additionally, despite being on preventative treatment, half of the patients interviewed think about future attacks often or always. All patients shared that they would be compelled to switch from their current therapy if a new therapy offered similar efficacy with less frequent dosing.