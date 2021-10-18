Installed Building Products Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

“I am proud to announce the publication of IBP’s inaugural ESG report. Since IBP was founded in the 1970s with a single branch location in Columbus, Ohio, our culture has been built around a core business tenet of treating others as you would like to be treated. We believe showing compassion, respect, and support for our employees, communities, customers, vendors, and shareholders is an important component of our past and future success,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the release of the Company’s inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report, which has been posted on the Company’s website ( www.installedbuildingproducts.com ) under the Who We Are – Sustainability section. The report details the Company’s ideals and endeavors regarding important ESG policies and highlights the actions IBP is pursuing to create a more sustainable future.

“As one of the nation's largest insulation installers, IBP plays a crucial role in the residential and commercial construction industries. The installation of insulation is a critical component of energy conservation because it is the best way to prevent energy waste in most homes and commercial structures. Beyond our service offerings, we also recognize that as a good corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to protect the environment for current and future generations. Our inaugural ESG report highlights the environmental benefits of insulation and outlines our expectations for reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions by 2030, consistent with certain emission reduction timing targets within the Paris Agreement.”

“Our Board of Directors recognizes the critical importance of ESG initiatives and throughout our organization we are committed to servicing all IBP stakeholders. Programs underway include transitioning to carbon-free energy sources, reducing landfill waste, and increasing recycling at our facilities. In 2019, we also launched the Installed Building Products Foundation which provides educational scholarships, an employee emergency assistance fund, and a fund to support matching grants for employee donations of time or money. Through the matching grant program, IBP partners with non-profits involved in building and renovating homes for those in need. As our ESG program expands, I am excited by the opportunities we have to create additional value for our employees, communities, customers, vendors, and shareholders,” concluded Mr. Edwards.