CompoSecure Chief Innovation Officer to Speak at the 2021 Empire Fintech Conference

From non-banks and neobanks to tech companies and cryptocurrency platforms, fintech companies are now competing with traditional financial institutions. As a result, several fintechs have broadened their reach and are investing heavily to enter the North American market , especially the U.S. According to recent data , the market is expected to grow to a value of approximately $324 billion by 2026. The fintech industry has been astonishingly resilient through the pandemic, which has only spurred its growth.

CompoSecure, L.L.C. (“ CompoSecure ”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced that Chief Innovation Officer Adam Lowe will speak at the Empire Fintech Conference as part of the New York Fintech Week on October 19 th , 2021. Lowe will discuss how Arculus , a new cryptocurrency cold storage solution, will impact the fintech industry and blockchain market trends during the “New Kids on the Blockchain” panel at 2:30pm ET.

“Blockchain has grown to be a must-have technology for any fintech business that needs to protect customer data, reduce fraud and prevent online hacking,” said Lowe. “Multi-factor authentication technology, like Arculus, can differentiate fintechs as they prepare for future threats and increase security and privacy, as well as the cardholder experience associated with a business.”

Lowe will be joined by Shamir Karkal of Sila, Marguerite deCourcelle of Blockade Games and Mike Dudas of Paxos to discuss the latest trends in blockchain, from smart contracts and settlement to the underbanked identity management. Will White of Lasagna Consulting, the first and only BaaS consultancy in the United States, will moderate the panel.

Empire Startups is the largest community of fintech entrepreneurs, investors, and bank innovators in the world. The Empire Fintech Conference is the highlight of New York Fintech Week with a day full of demos, keynotes, live podcasts and networking, all showcasing the latest in the fintech industry. Those in attendance are forging new trails in payments, blockchain, lending, wealth, insurtech, real estate, and more. In addition to attracting hundreds of entrepreneurs, this fintech conference also hosts investors and service providers who help accelerate startups.