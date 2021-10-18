Lineage to Be Featured in B. Riley Securities Fall 2021 “Growth Biotech Best Ideas” Virtual Series on October 18, 2021

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Lineage will be featured in the B. Riley Securities Fall 2021 “Growth Biotech Best Idea” Virtual Series , in a fireside chat hosted by Mayank Mamtani, Managing Director, Senior Biotech Research Analyst and Group Head of Healthcare Research at B. Riley Securities. The fireside chat will feature Lineage management, including, Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Cook, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Hogge, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs. The Lineage team will be joined by Jordi Monés, M.D., Ph.D. , Director, Institut de la Màcula, Director and Principal Investigator, Barcelona Macula Foundation: Research for Vision. Interested investors can register to join the live event today at 9:30am Pacific / 12:30pm Eastern here .

Dr. Monés is an ophthalmologist, macula and vitreoretinal specialist, and macular and retinal degeneration researcher. Dr. Monés earned his medical degree at the University of Barcelona and subsequently specialized in ophthalmology at Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre. He completed his retinal specialist training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard University, and at Hospital San José, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education. He earned his PhD degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Barcelona. Dr Monés is dedicated to fighting blindness by supporting and conducting research in retinal disease. For the last 15 years he has been one of the foremost researchers involved in clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. He is currently conducting Phase I, II and III clinical trials. His work has been widely published in scientific journals and he has given more than 200 presentations at international congresses. He is a member of 12 scientific societies.

Interested parties can register to view both the live event and replay on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

