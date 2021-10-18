checkAd

Lineage to Be Featured in B. Riley Securities Fall 2021 “Growth Biotech Best Ideas” Virtual Series on October 18, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Lineage will be featured in the B. Riley Securities Fall 2021 “Growth Biotech Best Idea” Virtual Series, in a fireside chat hosted by Mayank Mamtani, Managing Director, Senior Biotech Research Analyst and Group Head of Healthcare Research at B. Riley Securities. The fireside chat will feature Lineage management, including, Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Cook, Chief Financial Officer, and Gary Hogge, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs. The Lineage team will be joined by Jordi Monés, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Institut de la Màcula, Director and Principal Investigator, Barcelona Macula Foundation: Research for Vision. Interested investors can register to join the live event today at 9:30am Pacific / 12:30pm Eastern here.

Therapeutic Area Expert

Jordi Monés, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Institut de la Màcula, Director and Principal Investigator, Barcelona Macula Foundation: Research for Vision.

Dr. Monés is an ophthalmologist, macula and vitreoretinal specialist, and macular and retinal degeneration researcher. Dr. Monés earned his medical degree at the University of Barcelona and subsequently specialized in ophthalmology at Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre. He completed his retinal specialist training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary at Harvard University, and at Hospital San José, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education. He earned his PhD degree in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Barcelona. Dr Monés is dedicated to fighting blindness by supporting and conducting research in retinal disease. For the last 15 years he has been one of the foremost researchers involved in clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. He is currently conducting Phase I, II and III clinical trials. His work has been widely published in scientific journals and he has given more than 200 presentations at international congresses. He is a member of 12 scientific societies.

Interested parties can register to view both the live event and replay on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lineage to Be Featured in B. Riley Securities Fall 2021 “Growth Biotech Best Ideas” Virtual Series on October 18, 2021 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Lineage will be featured in the B. Riley Securities Fall 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Promising New OpRegen Clinical Data Featured at 54th Annual Retina Society Meeting in Podium Presentation by Christopher D. Riemann, M.D.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Lineage to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten