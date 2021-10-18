checkAd

“Say Cheese!” Aramark Dishes Up Re-Invented Classics at NBA and NHL Arenas for Cheezin for the Season Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
As hockey and basketball fans fill arenas across North America this season, they will be treated to a menu of new dishes, branded concepts, and service innovations from Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the food and beverage provider at seven National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) arenas.

PPG Paints Arena's Pork Belly Mac and Cheese (Photo: Business Wire)

“Aramark could not be more excited to showcase the work that both our design & innovation and culinary teams have done to deploy game-day service and menu enhancements at NHL and NBA arenas this season,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports and Entertainment. “Whether guests are savoring a cheesy new food item from our Cheezin for the Season menu or enjoying the ease of contactless service innovations like mobile ordering, self-checkouts, and autonomous markets, they are in for an outstanding experience.”

CHEEZIN FOR THE SEASON
 Aramark’s arena chefs and culinary teams set out to develop a variety of menu items under one, tried-and-true food category this year – cheese! – and the line-up of mac and cheese, perogies, and pretzel fries is sure to leave guests “cheezin” this season.

  • AT&T Center (San Antonio Spurs)
    Loaded Mac and Cheese – creamy mac and cheese in cheddar sauce with option to add shredded smoked brisket or barbeque pulled pork. (Section 105)
  • Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa Senators)
    Nacho Perogies – potato and cheddar perogies topped with cheese sauce, bacon, green onion, sour cream, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. (Section 208)
  • Capital One Arena (Washington Capitals/Washington Wizards)
     Farmers & Distillers Loaded Mac and Cheese – mac and cheese topped with apple-smoked bacon, pimento cheese, green onion, and sour cream. (Section 413)
  • PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh Penguins)
     Pork Belly Mac and Cheese – mac and cheese topped with smoked pork belly, green onions, sour cream, and fried onions. (Sections 120 and 205)
  • Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland Cavaliers)
     Cheesy Pretzel Fries – pretzel fries topped with nacho cheese, white cheddar and green onions. (Sections 102, 107, 121, 211, and 203)
  • SAP Center (San Jose Sharks)
    Short Rib Grilled Cheese – braised short rib and pimento cheese on Texas toast. (Select club level locations)
  • Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia Flyers/Philadelphia 76ers)
Wertpapier


