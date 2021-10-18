As hockey and basketball fans fill arenas across North America this season, they will be treated to a menu of new dishes, branded concepts, and service innovations from Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the food and beverage provider at seven National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) arenas.

PPG Paints Arena's Pork Belly Mac and Cheese (Photo: Business Wire)

“Aramark could not be more excited to showcase the work that both our design & innovation and culinary teams have done to deploy game-day service and menu enhancements at NHL and NBA arenas this season,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports and Entertainment. “Whether guests are savoring a cheesy new food item from our Cheezin for the Season menu or enjoying the ease of contactless service innovations like mobile ordering, self-checkouts, and autonomous markets, they are in for an outstanding experience.”

CHEEZIN FOR THE SEASON

Aramark’s arena chefs and culinary teams set out to develop a variety of menu items under one, tried-and-true food category this year – cheese! – and the line-up of mac and cheese, perogies, and pretzel fries is sure to leave guests “cheezin” this season.