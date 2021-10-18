checkAd

Equillium Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Upcoming Virtual 2021 American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the virtual 2021 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting to be held November 4-7, 2021.

Title: Itolizumab, a novel anti-CD6 antibody, in systemic lupus patients with proteinuria: An Interim subgroup analysis from EQUALISE a Phase 1b study
First Author: Chaim Putterman, M.D., Professor, Rheumatology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
ePoster Session: PO1203-3. Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes
Abstract Publication #: PO1624

The abstract highlights safety and initial decreases in urine protein/creatinine ratio (UPCR) in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treated with itolizumab.

Title: Itolizumab, a novel anti-CD6 therapy, in systemic lupus erythematosus patients: Interim safety results from the Phase 1b EQUALISE dose-escalation study
First Author: Chaim Putterman, M.D., Professor, Rheumatology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
ePoster Session: PO1203-3. Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes
Abstract Publication #: PO1623

The abstract highlights safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results demonstrating dose-proportional increases in drug exposure and rapid and dose-dependent decreases in CD4 cell surface expression of CD6 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

All ePosters will be available for on-demand viewing by registered attendees on the conference platform starting Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

About the EQUALISE Study

The EQUALISE study is a Phase 1b open-label proof-of-concept multiple ascending-dose clinical study of itolizumab in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. The study is evaluating the safety and tolerability of subcutaneous delivery of itolizumab in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis. The treatment period for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus is two weeks in duration, while treatment for patients with active proliferative lupus nephritis is 24 weeks in duration.

