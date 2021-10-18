Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Tender Offer

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (“CPREIF” or the “Fund”) Class S Shares (CPRSX), Class T Shares (CPRTX), Class D Shares (CPRDX) and Class I Shares (CPREX) announced today the results of its issuer tender offer for up to 5.0% of the Fund’s aggregate net asset value (“NAV”), or $5.4 million, at a price per share equal to the net asset value per share of each class of common stock (a “Share”) as of the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange on October 14, 2021, the date on which the tender offer expired (the “Expiration Date”).

Information relating to the results of the issuer tender offer is set forth below.