Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Tender Offer
Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (“CPREIF” or the “Fund”) Class S Shares (CPRSX), Class T Shares (CPRTX), Class D Shares (CPRDX) and Class I Shares (CPREX) announced today the results of its issuer tender offer for up to 5.0% of the Fund’s aggregate net asset value (“NAV”), or $5.4 million, at a price per share equal to the net asset value per share of each class of common stock (a “Share”) as of the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange on October 14, 2021, the date on which the tender offer expired (the “Expiration Date”).
Information relating to the results of the issuer tender offer is set forth below.
|
Class of Shares
|
Ticker
|
Shares Tendered for Repurchase and
|
Purchase Price as of
|
Pro ration (if any)
|
Class T
|
CPRTX
|
972.913
|
$11.94
|
N/A
|
Class S
|
CPRSX
|
None
|
--
|
--
|
Class D
|
CPRDX
|
None
|
--
|
--
|
Class I
|
CPREX
|
None
|
--
|
--
The tendered Shares represent 0.01% of the Fund’s NAV. The Fund expects to transmit payment to purchase the duly tendered and accepted Shares on or about October 18, 2021. Shares that were tendered but not accepted for payment, if applicable, and Shares that were not tendered will remain outstanding.
Any questions about the tender offer should be directed to SS&C Technologies, Inc., the Information Agent for the tender offer, toll free at (844) 534-4627.
CPREIF is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that continuously offers its common stock. The Fund is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”) and is sub-advised by Clarion Partners, LLC, an indirect, majority-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources and by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare