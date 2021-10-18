checkAd

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Expected to Close Business Combination with Mirion Technologies on October 20, 2021

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (“GSAH”) (NYSE: GSAH, GSAHU, GSAHWS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it expects all conditions to be met, including minimum cash proceeds, subject to stockholder approval, to complete its previously announced business combination with Mirion Technologies (“Mirion”), a global leader in radiation detection & measurement technologies.

Based on the number of public shares submitted for redemption, the transaction is expected to raise approximately $554 million from GSAH trust proceeds, $900 million from a fully committed common stock private placement (PIPE) and $830 million from a senior secured term loan financing. A portion of the proceeds will be used to pay $1.3 billion to existing Mirion stockholders, to refinance approximately $909 million of existing Mirion third-party debt and to pay certain transaction expenses.

Tom Knott, Chief Executive Officer of GSAH, commented, “We are pleased to see the broad investor support for this transaction. Mirion is a high quality, defensive business with a long operating history, strong and resilient cash flows, and multiple paths for continued growth and margin expansion. We believe this transaction will position Mirion well and we are excited about its future as a public company.”

“On behalf of myself and the entire Mirion team, we are excited to observe the early support for this transaction. Upon the closing of the transaction, the capital raised, paired with our new access to the public markets, will enable us to drive both organic and inorganic growth and execute on our product innovation strategy as we continue to expand globally,” said Thomas Logan, Chief Executive Officer of Mirion.

GSAH also announced today that the deadline for stockholders to withdraw any election to have their shares redeemed in connection with the Business Combination will be 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Stockholders who wish to withdraw a redemption request should contact GSAH’s transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, by email at mzimkind@continentalstock.com.

Upon completion of the business combination, GSAH will change its name to “Mirion Technologies, Inc.” Following the consummation of the business combination, Mirion’s Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “MIR” and “MIRW”, respectively.

Wertpapier


