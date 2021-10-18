checkAd

BIOVENTUS INC. and MISONIX, INC. Announce Election Deadline of 5 00 p.m. New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 for Misonix Stockholders to Elect Form of Merger Consideration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

DURHAM, N.C. and FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) and Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix”), today announced an election deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 (the “Election Deadline”) for stockholders of Misonix to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive for their shares of Misonix common stock in connection with the proposed merger of Oyster Merger Sub I, Inc., a newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus (“Merger Sub I”), with and into Misonix, immediately followed by the merger of Misonix with and into Oyster Merger Sub II, LLC, another newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus (“Merger Sub II”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of July 29, 2021, by and among Bioventus, Merger Sub I, Merger Sub II and Misonix (the “Mergers”). If the Election Deadline is delayed or extended for any reason, Bioventus and Misonix will promptly announce the delay and, when determined, the rescheduled Election Deadline.

As previously announced, as a result of the Mergers, each share of Misonix common stock outstanding at the effective time of the Mergers will be converted into the right to receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock (“stock consideration”) or $28.00 in cash (“cash consideration”), subject to proration and reallocation as described in the Merger Agreement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus (for more information on the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, see “Additional Information and Where to Find It” below). Misonix stockholders are entitled to elect whether they wish to receive (a) the stock consideration for all of their shares of Misonix common stock, (b) the cash consideration for all of their shares of Misonix common stock, (c) the cash consideration for some shares of Misonix common stock and the stock consideration for the other shares of Misonix common stock or (d) make no election with respect to all of the shares of Misonix common stock held, subject in each case, to proration and reallocation as described in the Merger Agreement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIOVENTUS INC. and MISONIX, INC. Announce Election Deadline of 5 00 p.m. New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 for Misonix Stockholders to Elect Form of Merger Consideration DURHAM, N.C. and FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) and Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix”), today announced an election deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...