DURHAM, N.C. and FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) and Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix”), today announced an election deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on October 25, 2021 (the “Election Deadline”) for stockholders of Misonix to elect the form of consideration they wish to receive for their shares of Misonix common stock in connection with the proposed merger of Oyster Merger Sub I, Inc., a newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus (“Merger Sub I”), with and into Misonix, immediately followed by the merger of Misonix with and into Oyster Merger Sub II, LLC, another newly-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bioventus (“Merger Sub II”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of July 29, 2021, by and among Bioventus, Merger Sub I, Merger Sub II and Misonix (the “Mergers”). If the Election Deadline is delayed or extended for any reason, Bioventus and Misonix will promptly announce the delay and, when determined, the rescheduled Election Deadline.

As previously announced, as a result of the Mergers, each share of Misonix common stock outstanding at the effective time of the Mergers will be converted into the right to receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock (“stock consideration”) or $28.00 in cash (“cash consideration”), subject to proration and reallocation as described in the Merger Agreement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus (for more information on the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, see “Additional Information and Where to Find It” below). Misonix stockholders are entitled to elect whether they wish to receive (a) the stock consideration for all of their shares of Misonix common stock, (b) the cash consideration for all of their shares of Misonix common stock, (c) the cash consideration for some shares of Misonix common stock and the stock consideration for the other shares of Misonix common stock or (d) make no election with respect to all of the shares of Misonix common stock held, subject in each case, to proration and reallocation as described in the Merger Agreement and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus.