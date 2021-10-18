Oatly to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, will report financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 15, 2021, before the U.S. market opens. Oatly will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The conference call and simultaneous, live webcast can be accessed on Oatly’s Investors website at https://investors.oatly.com under “Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.