New Study Shows Persistent Credit Myths Contribute to Hardworking Americans’ Limited Access to Affordable Credit

While half of Americans said they rely on credit cards to make it through the month, many lack a basic understanding of how to build, use, or maintain good credit

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and affordable loans, today shared the results of a new survey that found while many Americans depend on credit cards as a critical financial tool, a limited understanding of how to properly obtain and manage cards could impede their access to more affordable credit options.

