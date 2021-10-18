New Study Shows Persistent Credit Myths Contribute to Hardworking Americans’ Limited Access to Affordable Credit
While half of Americans said they rely on credit cards to make it through the month, many lack a basic understanding of how to build, use, or maintain good credit
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and
affordable loans, today shared the results of a new survey that found while many Americans depend on credit cards as a critical financial tool, a limited understanding of how to properly obtain and
manage cards could impede their access to more affordable credit options.
This is particularly troubling as hardworking people, forced to rely on expensive credit card products because of poor or insufficient credit histories, often pay more in interest and fees than
other Americans. In fact, according to the Financial Health Network’s 2021 FinHealth Spend report, financially coping and vulnerable households spent an estimated $90.5 billion on fees and interest – or 87% of the total market – for
general purpose credit cards in 2020.
The new survey data from OnePoll, collected on behalf of Oportun, uncovered several behaviors that are likely contributing to this uneven burden and limiting people’s ability to build credit, unlock more affordable credit options, and enter the financial mainstream:
- Those with credit cards have taken an average of two cash advances, which is likely to pull their score down;
- Nearly a quarter (24%) of those with credit cards admitted they paid less than the minimum amount due or made no payment at all, and 43% only paid the minimum amount due;
- Thirty-nine percent (39%) of people with credit cards regularly use more than 30% of their available credit line;
- More than two in five have difficulty keeping track of the credit cards that they hold (44%) and a similar amount admit that they’re so much in debt that they don’t even know where to begin to pay it off (41%).
Unfortunately, despite 54% saying they are confident in knowing how to build their credit, the survey showed that people still regularly fall victim to persistent credit myths such as:
