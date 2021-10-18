checkAd

Candente Copper Agrees to Commercial Terms with Gold Fields to Option the Arikepay Property

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT, BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Candente Copper and Gold Fields La Cima S.A., a subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited, have conditionally agreed to commercial terms for Gold Fields to option the Arikepay copper-gold porphyry property in Southern Perú.

Terms

  • Cash Payments totalling up to US$1,790,000 over 10 years:

                1)   US$100,000 on signing of Definitive Agreement;
                2)   US$40,000 upon receiving drilling permits;
                3)   US$100,000 on first and second anniversaries;
                4)   US$150,000 per year until Year 5;
                5)   US$200,000 per year for the next 5 years

  • Exploration commitments are:

                   1)   US$3.5M over 3 years to reach 51% interest;
                   2)   An additional US$3.5M over another 2 years (5 yrs total) to reach 70% interest;
                   3)   Complete Feasibility and make a payment of US$10M within 10 yrs to reach 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”);
                   4)   The 2.5% NSR has an option to buyout 1.5% Interest for US$6M

The proposed terms are subject to the execution and completion of a Definitive Agreement by both parties which will layout further details currently still under discussion.

“We are excited to work on completing the Definitive Agreement with Gold Fields so that we can explore and advance the Arikepay Property with such a well established and successful company. This is a great time of world demand for both gold and copper and Arikepay shows excellent potential for both. Working with Gold Fields on Arikepay, while we are dedicating so much to our Cañariaco copper project and the 2021 PEA, is a great way to add shareholder value,” stated Joanne Freeze, CEO, Candente Copper Corp.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Candente Copper Agrees to Commercial Terms with Gold Fields to Option the Arikepay Property VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT, BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Candente Copper and Gold Fields La Cima S.A., a subsidiary of Gold Fields …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...