Candente Copper Agrees to Commercial Terms with Gold Fields to Option the Arikepay Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT, BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Candente Copper and Gold Fields La Cima S.A., a subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited , have conditionally agreed to commercial terms for Gold Fields to option the Arikepay copper-gold porphyry property in Southern Perú.

Cash Payments totalling up to US$1,790,000 over 10 years:

1) US$100,000 on signing of Definitive Agreement;

2) US$40,000 upon receiving drilling permits;

3) US$100,000 on first and second anniversaries;

4) US$150,000 per year until Year 5;

5) US$200,000 per year for the next 5 years

Exploration commitments are:

1) US$3.5M over 3 years to reach 51% interest;

2) An additional US$3.5M over another 2 years (5 yrs total) to reach 70% interest;

3) Complete Feasibility and make a payment of US$10M within 10 yrs to reach 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”);

4) The 2.5% NSR has an option to buyout 1.5% Interest for US$6M



The proposed terms are subject to the execution and completion of a Definitive Agreement by both parties which will layout further details currently still under discussion.

“We are excited to work on completing the Definitive Agreement with Gold Fields so that we can explore and advance the Arikepay Property with such a well established and successful company. This is a great time of world demand for both gold and copper and Arikepay shows excellent potential for both. Working with Gold Fields on Arikepay, while we are dedicating so much to our Cañariaco copper project and the 2021 PEA, is a great way to add shareholder value,” stated Joanne Freeze, CEO, Candente Copper Corp.