Synaptics Announces AudioSmart Edge AI Headset Platform with Industry’s Best Power and Performance

Highly integrated architecture features hybrid ANC/ENC delivering premium audio quality while significantly reducing system cost, size, and complexity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced its newest AudioSmart AS33970 headset platform SoC. It’s the world’s first highly integrated AI-enabled ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) single-chip solution integrating neural and voice processing engines for optimal audio performance. In addition, its best-in-class power consumption enables a 35-55 percent improvement in battery life compared to currently shipping wireless headsets, as well as a significant reduction in size, design complexity, and cost, driven by its integrated architecture.

The AS33970 SoC reduces the chip count compared to other headset solutions from 5 to 3 while also lowering the number of microphones needed, significantly cutting system costs. Together with ultra-low power consumption, this reduction in chip count and passive components leads to a lighter and smaller design resulting in reduced user fatigue. In addition, the AS33970 AudioSmart SoC platform is the first and only open-market solution that meets the Microsoft Teams Open Office Premium specification without a boom mic enabling premium voice performance while optimizing comfort and usability in a sleeker form factor.

Peter Cooney, Founder & Research Director, SAR Insight & Consulting, noted, “The dynamic market for high-end headsets demands a highly flexible and scalable solution to enable a wide variety of features and industrial designs. The AudioSmart AS33970 SoC headset platform with its highly-customizable architecture allows customers to deliver differentiated headsets in both form and function.”

Further, the AS33970 headset SoC offers cutting-edge technology that leverages the flexibility of the Synaptics’ Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to utilize use-case-specific Deep Neural Network (DNN) models to provide both ENC and hybrid ANC in extremely noisy environments.

Our customers demand a high-end headset solution that can operate and support office, home, school, e-sports café, and transit environments,” said Craig Stein, SVP & GM, Mobile & IoT Division at Synaptics. “Our headset platform SoC provides a unified hardware platform with turnkey, customizable ANC, and ENC algorithms while lowering system cost, providing manufacturers a scalable platform to support a wide array of wired and wireless form factors.”

Availability:
The AudioSmart AS33970 platform is available today. For more information, contact a local sales representative.

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

AudioSmart, Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are registered trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. Microsoft Teams is a trademark of the Microsoft Corporation in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information:
Sarah Siripoke
sarah.siripoke@synaptics.com
1.408.656.2020 





