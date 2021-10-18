Westhaven Drills 85.45 Metres of 1.09 g/t Gold and 2.43 g/t Silver, Including 3.14 Metres of 10.80 g/t Gold and 24.80 g/t Silver at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Westhaven is reporting assays for 10 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven has completed 34,991 metres of diamond drilling to date in 2021. An additional 18 holes are pending assays.