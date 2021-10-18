Westhaven Drills 85.45 Metres of 1.09 g/t Gold and 2.43 g/t Silver, Including 3.14 Metres of 10.80 g/t Gold and 24.80 g/t Silver at Shovelnose
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign
at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of
Merritt, British Columbia.
Westhaven is reporting assays for 10 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. Westhaven has completed 34,991 metres of diamond drilling to date in 2021. An additional 18 holes are pending assays.
Recent Drilling Highlights:
-
SNR21-35 (South Zone: 42.00-127.45m)
85.45 metres (m) of 1.09 g/t gold (Au) and 2.43 g/t silver (Ag),
including 10.00m of 3.42 g/t Au and 3.97 g/t Ag,
including 2.00m of 13.55 g/t Au and 3.98 g/t Ag,
and 3.14m of 10.80 g/t Au and 24.80 g/t Ag.
-
SNR21-37 (South Zone: 73.00-90.00m)
17.00m of 1.21 g/t Au and 2.50 g/t Ag,
including 2.00m of 6.77 g/t Au and 7.57 g/t Ag.
-
SNR21-34 (South Zone: 103.08-149.00m)
45.92m of 0.58 g/t Au and 1.84 g/t Ag,
including 15.00m of 1.26 g/t Au and 2.91 g/t Ag.
Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:
https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/
Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “These drill results at the South Zone once again confirm that we are dealing with a robust gold-silver system that continues to expand with drilling. The South Zone resource drilling is complete and drilling is now focused on recently identified exploration targets.” Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: “Recent drilling continues to intersect mineralization between vein zones at the South Zone. Hole SNR21-35 intersected a shallow intercept of significant gold in a sparsely veined interval of rhyolite tuff situated between Vein Zones 1 and 2. The presence of such mineralization adds to the potential for a near-surface bulk-tonnage resource at South Zone. Renewed drilling along strike to the northwest at the FMN target is testing for similar near-surface vein-hosted mineralization.”
0 Kommentare