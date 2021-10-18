checkAd

Barrick Sets Up Community Development Fund for Veladero

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise

SAN JUAN, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Barrick Gold Corporation’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow and San Juan governor Sergio Uñac today signed an agreement for the establishment of a trust fund for community development projects.

The fund will be financed by 1.5% of the Veladero gold mine’s sales, which is estimated to amount to $138 million1,2 during the current life of the mine which extends beyond 2030. Development projects will be decided upon jointly by the mine’s communities, the government and Barrick.

Bristow said the new trust fund represented a transformational opportunity to improve the quality of life for the communities around Veladero and was in line with Barrick’s global policy of sharing the economic benefits created by its mines with all its stakeholders, and in particular with the host communities.

“We’re working to extend Veladero’s life beyond its current horizon and a new 10-year production plan is already in place. Following the recent completion of the mine’s Phase 6 heap leach facility, construction of Phase 7 will start soon, with an investment in the range of $140 million1. It is expected that this new facility will create 640 local jobs. Like our other operations, Veladero prioritizes the employment and training of host country nationals and 99% of its workforce are Argentine citizens with 90% from San Juan itself. We’re now also focusing on increasing the recruitment of women in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Fifteen of the 24 participants in Veladero’s current technical training program are women and a further 17 are being trained as truck drivers,” he said.

In the meantime, the project to link Veladero to Chile’s national power grid has been scheduled for completion this month. This will help trim the mine’s greenhouse gas emissions in line with Barrick’s global reduction targets of 30% by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Elsewhere in San Juan province Barrick is intensively exploring for more resources for the Pascua-Lama project, which straddles the border between Argentina and Chile. Bristow said a decision would be made in 2024 on whether Lama, which is in Argentina, met the company’s investment criteria for development. Barrick’s exploration teams are also evaluating a range of exciting targets along the El Indio Belt, around the Veladero JV and in Quevar in Salta province.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barrick Sets Up Community Development Fund for Veladero All amounts expressed in US dollars unless stated otherwise SAN JUAN, Argentina, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Barrick Gold Corporation’s president and chief executive Mark Bristow and San Juan governor Sergio Uñac …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...