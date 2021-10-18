Aemetis Appoints Former California Public Utilities Commissioner Timothy Simon to the Aemetis Board of Directors

Mr. Simon was appointed to the CPUC by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in February 2007, ending his term in December 2012. During his time as a CPUC commissioner, Mr. Simon served as Chair of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (“NARUC”) Natural Gas Committee; Chair of the LNG Partnership between the Department of Energy and NARUC; founding member of the Call to Action National Gas Pipeline Safety Taskforce with the U.S. Department of Transportation; and member of the National Petroleum Council.

CUPERTINO, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – A emetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, today announced the appointment of Timothy Alan Simon, Esq., former Commissioner of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective October 14.

Prior to his CPUC appointment, Mr. Simon served as Appointments Secretary in the Office of the Governor, the first African American in California history to hold this post. He also served as Adjunct Professor of Law at Golden Gate University School of Law and the University of California Hastings College of the Law. Prior to public service, Mr. Simon was an in-house counsel and compliance officer with Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and the Robertson Stephens investment bank.

“Mr. Simon has extensive relevant experience in energy markets and regulation, and we are pleased that he has joined the Aemetis Board to contribute as a new independent director,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.

Mr. Simon said, “From my experience as a former regulator and active participant in the energy sector, I am excited to become a board member at Aemetis during a period of rapid growth in renewable natural gas, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and carbon sequestration. Aemetis is playing a vital leading role in the expansion of production capacity and in these fast growing renewable energy markets that are expected to receive expanded regulatory and financing support.”

Aemetis board members expressed strong support for the appointment. “As an Aemetis board member for 14 years, I am pleased to see an expansion of the board with the addition of diverse energy and regulatory experience,” said John Block, former Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture. “We look forward to working together to achieve the growth plans at Aemetis.”