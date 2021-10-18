ORYZON enrolls first patient in the US in PORTICO, a Phase IIb clinical trial with vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

PORTICO already recruiting in several European countries

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in the US in its Phase IIb clinical trial with vafidemstat, a selective inhibitor of the epigenetic target LSD1, in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) patients.

PORTICO (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier NCT04932291) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients. The two primary independent objectives of the trial are a reduction of aggression and agitation and an overall improvement of BPD. The study aims to include 156 patients in total, with 78 patients in each arm, and has an adaptive design with a pre-defined interim analysis to adjust the sample size in case of excessive variability around the endpoints or an unexpectedly high placebo rate. The study is already approved in Europe by the Spanish, German and Bulgarian Medicine Agencies.