Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of C. Daniel Myers to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of C. Daniel Myers to its Board of Directors. Mr. Myers, who has more than 35 years of ophthalmic pharmaceutical experience, will serve as a Class III director, and join both the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “Dan has an extensive background in ophthalmology and his commercial and significant corporate strategy experience will be instrumental as we execute on our vision of delivering new therapies for people living with ocular disease. We look forward to his insights on our commercial products EYSUVIS and INVELTYS, as well as with his guidance more broadly as we pursue our goal of establishing Kala as a leader in the treatment of eye diseases.”

“I am excited to support Kala in its efforts to change the treatment paradigm for ocular diseases and am particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity for EYSUVIS to meaningfully improve the care of people living with dry eye disease,” said Mr. Myers, “I look forward to collaborating with the management team and the other members of Kala’s Board, and to offering my perspective on strategic initiatives including the expansion of Kala’s pipeline.”

Mr. Myers is currently the Chief Executive Officer of MediPrint Ophthalmics, Inc. (formerly Leo Lens Pharma), a position he has held since 2020. Prior to that he was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera Sciences, where he continues to serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Before founding Alimera, Mr. Myers was a founding employee of Novartis Ophthalmics (formerly CIBA Vision Ophthalmics) and served as President from 1997 to 2003 and as Vice President of Sales and Marketing from 1991 to 1997. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. from 2009 to 2012. Mr. Myers holds a B.S. in Industrial Management from Georgia Institute of Technology.

