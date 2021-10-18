Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of C. Daniel Myers to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced the appointment of C. Daniel Myers to its Board of Directors. Mr. Myers, who has more than 35 years of ophthalmic pharmaceutical experience, will serve as a Class III director, and join both the Compensation and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dan to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “Dan has an extensive background in ophthalmology and his commercial and significant corporate strategy experience will be instrumental as we execute on our vision of delivering new therapies for people living with ocular disease. We look forward to his insights on our commercial products EYSUVIS and INVELTYS, as well as with his guidance more broadly as we pursue our goal of establishing Kala as a leader in the treatment of eye diseases.”