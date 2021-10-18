ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.10.2021, 14:00 | 6 | 0 |
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|11-Oct-21
|62,193
|€ 628.09
|€ 39,062,726.74
|12-Oct-21
|61,905
|€ 631.01
|€ 39,062,878.34
|13-Oct-21
|60,970
|€ 640.69
|€ 39,062,588.84
|14-Oct-21
|58,953
|€ 662.61
|€ 39,062,982.92
|15-Oct-21
|58,041
|€ 673.02
|€ 39,062,550.68
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0