ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 11-Oct-21 62,193 € 628.09 € 39,062,726.74 12-Oct-21 61,905 € 631.01 € 39,062,878.34 13-Oct-21 60,970 € 640.69 € 39,062,588.84 14-Oct-21 58,953 € 662.61 € 39,062,982.92 15-Oct-21 58,041 € 673.02 € 39,062,550.68

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).