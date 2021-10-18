Cedarmont Capital and ShinyBud Announce Additional Closings Under Private Placement Financing
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarmont Capital Corp. (“Cedarmont” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CCCA.P), a capital pool company under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and Shiny Bud Inc. (“ShinyBud”) are pleased to announce completion of additional closings pursuant to the previously announced ShinyBud placement offering (the “Private Placement”). ShinyBud has issued an additional 199,775 subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”) for additional gross proceeds of $1,598,200, which brings total gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $7,181,400.
The Private Placement was undertaken in connection with the proposed business combination of Cedarmont, ShinyBud and Mihi Inc. (“mīhī”), which will result in a reverse take-over of the Company (the “Transaction”) and anticipated name change to “ShinyBud Corp.” (the “Resulting Issuer”) or such other name as may be determined by ShinyBud and mīhī and is acceptable under applicable laws and to the TSXV. Following completion of the Transaction (“Closing”), the combined cannabis retailing business of ShinyBud and mīhī will continue through the Resulting Issuer.
For further information on the proposed Transaction and the Private Placement, please refer to the Company’s news releases of June 18, 2021 and September 23, 2021.
Each Subscription Receipt was issued and sold at a price of $8.00 per Subscription Receipt, and is automatically convertible for no additional consideration, prior to Closing, into a unit consisting of one ShinyBud share (an “Underlying Share”) and one ShinyBud share purchase warrant (an “Underlying Warrant”) exercisable at $9.20 per share for a 24-month period, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including all conditions precedent to Closing.
An aggregate of 897,675 Subscription Receipts have now been sold under the Private Placement for total gross proceeds of $7,181,400. Such proceeds (net of certain offering expenses) are held in escrow by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as subscription receipt agent, and will be releasable to the Resulting Issuer upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts in connection with Closing, provided that the same shall occur within 120 days of the first issuance of Subscription Receipts (January 20, 2022). Offering expenses include fees payable to the Agents (defined below), of which one-half was paid from the gross proceeds before their deposit into escrow and the remainder, together with reimbursable expenses of the Agents not otherwise paid, will be paid from out of the escrowed funds upon their release.
0 Kommentare