Cedarmont Capital and ShinyBud Announce Additional Closings Under Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarmont Capital Corp. (“Cedarmont” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CCCA.P), a capital pool company under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), and Shiny Bud Inc. (“ShinyBud”) are pleased to announce completion of additional closings pursuant to the previously announced ShinyBud placement offering (the “Private Placement”). ShinyBud has issued an additional 199,775 subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”) for additional gross proceeds of $1,598,200, which brings total gross proceeds of the Private Placement to $7,181,400.

The Private Placement was undertaken in connection with the proposed business combination of Cedarmont, ShinyBud and Mihi Inc. (“mīhī”), which will result in a reverse take-over of the Company (the “Transaction”) and anticipated name change to “ShinyBud Corp.” (the “Resulting Issuer”) or such other name as may be determined by ShinyBud and mīhī and is acceptable under applicable laws and to the TSXV. Following completion of the Transaction (“Closing”), the combined cannabis retailing business of ShinyBud and mīhī will continue through the Resulting Issuer.