Digital Ally Receives Multiple Orders for Newly Announced FirstVu II Body-Worn Camera and QuickVu Docking Station

FirstVu II next generation body camera and QuickVu docking station instantly gains traction with contracts from various law enforcement agencies

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the Company), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announces it has received multiple orders for its next generation body-worn camera, FirstVu II, and QuickVu docking station. These orders come immediately after the Company announced the body camera and docking station were readily available.

“We are very proud to see the immediate interest and acceptance in the marketplace surrounding the FirstVu II and QuickVu,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding: “Our team has worked extremely hard to develop new technology that officers desperately need to keep them and their communities safe. We look forward to releasing additional innovations soon that will continue our commitment to true safety for all concerned.”

Notable orders for the FirstVu II body-worn camera and QuickVu docking station purchased via the Company’s subscription payment plan include:

  • Hardin County Sheriff’s Department (TN)
  • Flemington Borough Police Department (NJ)
  • Aliquippa Police Department (PA)
  • Elm Springs Police Department (AR)
  • Cuba Police Department (NM)

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., and acquisition of TicketSmarter, LLC, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

