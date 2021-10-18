Remestemcel-L Improves Survival of Children With Biomarkers for Highest Mortality in Steroid Refractory Acute GVHD

The study’s senior author and expert in the predictive biomarkers, Dr. James Ferrara, Ward-Coleman Chair in Cancer Medicine, Professor and Director Hematologic Malignancies Translational Research Center at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, said: “The findings support and extend recent studies that children with severe, SR acute GVHD benefit from remestemcel-L therapy.”

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that results published in the latest issue of the peer-reviewed journal Bone Marrow Transplantation 1 showed that children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) and biomarkers predictive for highest mortality had 64% survival when treated with remestemcel-L compared with only 10% survival when treated with other available therapies, including ruxolitinib or other biologics.

These data provide further support for the proposed anti-inflammatory mechanism of action of remestemcel-L and its immunomodulatory activity in patients with SR-aGVHD, resulting in improved survival outcomes. At its upcoming scheduled meeting with FDA’s Office of Tissue and Advanced Therapies (OTAT), Mesoblast will address the appropriateness of potency assays related to remestemcel-L’s proposed anti-inflammatory mechanism of action as well as the outstanding chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) items which could support a resubmission of the current Biologics License Application (BLA) for remestemcel-L in the treatment of SR-aGVHD in children.

Summary of the study outcomes

The study compared outcomes in 25 children from Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in SR-aGVHD with 27 closely matched children from the Mount Sinai Acute GVHD International Consortium (MAGIC)2 who participated in a prospective natural history study and were matched for the Phase 3 trial entry criteria. The objective of the study was to evaluate whether outcomes differed according to treatment with remestemcel-L vs other therapies in children at highest risk of death, namely those with baseline MAGIC Algorithm Probability (MAP) biomarker levels ≥0.291, a level predictive of very high mortality and poor responses to therapy in SR-aGVHD. MAP combines the serum concentrations of two biomarkers, Reg3α and ST2, into a single value that predicts long-term outcomes and significant GI tract damage.