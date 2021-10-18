checkAd

Inari Medical Announces Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating Clinical Outcomes of the FlowTriever System in Pulmonary Embolism Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced planned enrollment of the PEERLESS trial. PEERLESS is a new randomized controlled trial (RCT) comparing the clinical outcomes of patients with intermediate-high risk pulmonary embolism (“PE”) treated with the FlowTriever System versus catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT). The trial design was presented at the 7th Annual Pulmonary Embolism Symposium, sponsored by the PERT Consortium.

PEERLESS is a prospective, multi-center trial that will include up to 700 patients and 60 centers in the United States and Europe. The study consists of a primary randomization cohort of 550 patients, and for patients who cannot be randomized due to an absolute contraindication to thrombolytics, a secondary non-randomized cohort of up to 150 patients.

“Historically, due to the major bleeding associated with lytic therapy, physicians needed to carefully weigh a patient’s risk of death against the risk of intervention, reserving advanced treatment for only the sickest of PE patients,” said Global Co-Principal Investigator, Dr. Carin Gonsalves, Professor of Radiology and Co-Director of the Division of Interventional Radiology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. “By offering patients immediate symptom relief upon removal of significant clot burden without the risks of lytics, the potential for bloodless thrombectomy with the FlowTriever System has fundamentally altered the PE treatment landscape, challenging physicians to rethink risk stratification and the goals of intervention.”

“PEERLESS is the first ever RCT to compare mechanical thrombectomy to CDT for the treatment of PE and aims to provide definitive data on interventional treatment options for these patients,” added Global Co-Principal Investigator, Dr. Wissam Jaber, PERT Director, and Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. “The primary outcome for the trial is a hierarchical composite of outcomes including mortality, major bleeding events, clinical deterioration, and length of stay in the intensive care unit. These are highly relevant endpoints for patients and for the hospital systems that care for them.”

“With active engagement on over 30 investigator-initiated studies, and 1,000 patients currently enrolled in our three ongoing VTE registries – CLOUT, FLASH, and FLAME – our clinical pipeline is as robust as ever,” said Bill Hoffman, Inari’s Chief Executive Officer. “PEERLESS opens a new chapter in our clinical story, answering the calls of physicians around the world for randomized control data to inform guidelines and redefine VTE treatment pathways around the world.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inari Medical Announces Randomized Controlled Trial Evaluating Clinical Outcomes of the FlowTriever System in Pulmonary Embolism Patients IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, announced planned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Brink’s Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for October 27
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
Freedom Boat Club Accelerates Northeast Expansion; Acquires Connecticut Franchise Operation and ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...