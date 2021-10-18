CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund Announces Closing of $300 Million Private Placement of Preferred Stock

The MRPS will not be and has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund ("CADC") announced that on Sept. 30, 2021, it completed the final of two closings of its $300 million private placement of mandatory redeemable preferred stock ("MRPS"). The final closing consisted of the sale of (i) 3,600,000 Series B MRPS for gross proceeds of $90 million and (ii) 6,000,000 Series C MRPS for gross proceeds of $150 million. The initial closing of the sale of 2,400,000 Series A MRPS for gross proceeds of $60 million was completed on July 30, 2021. Net proceeds from the MRPS have been used to repay existing debt and for investment and general corporate purposes.

This press release is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider CADC's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing.

ABOUT CION ARES DIVERSIFIED CREDIT FUND

CADC is a continuously offered, diversified, unlisted closed-end management investment company that is structured as an interval fund. CADC is externally managed by CION Ares Management, LLC ("CAM"). CADC's investment objective is to provide superior risk-adjusted returns across various market cycles by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of liquid and illiquid credit assets. CADC seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies and relative value opportunities throughout the entire global credit spectrum. There can be no assurance that CADC will achieve its investment objective.

For more information, including CADC's daily net asset value, please visit www.cioninvestments.com/cadc.

ABOUT CION INVESTMENTS

CION Investments is a leading manager of alternative investment solutions designed to redefine the way individual investors can build their portfolios and help meet their long-term investment goals. CION Investments currently sponsors CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION), a leading publicly listed business development company that currently manages approximately $1.8 billion in assets, and also sponsors, through CION Ares Management, CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund, a globally diversified interval fund that currently manages approximately $2.0 billion in assets.