Dalrada Assembles Clean Energy Advisory Board, Former Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, Joins as Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce its Clean Energy Advisory Board composed of distinguished climate and business leaders. The advisory group is forming strategic alliances that support and enable an effective balance between responsible environmental policies and sustainable development. Former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, is the first member of the Dalrada Clean Energy Advisory Board.

Brian Bonar, Dalrada’s Chairman and CEO, states, “We are delighted that Secretary Zinke has joined the Dalrada Clean Energy Advisory Board. He cares about new job creation, improving environmental sustainability, and the technology that supports energy efficiency and emissions reduction. Dalrada’s energy-efficient solutions pave the way towards that goal.”

Ryan Zinke shares, “It is exciting when a technology advances energy efficiency and reduces the carbon footprint. Dalrada wins at both. Protecting the environment and stimulating the economy in a balanced way leads to sustainable development. Climate change is important. We must address greenhouse emissions through efficient technologies. Dalrada brings innovative solutions to accomplish this goal. Every year, billions of dollars of low-grade energy is discharged into the atmosphere without recovery.” Zinke continues, “Dalrada turns the balance in favor of the environment by maximizing energy efficiency. Focusing on solutions, we encourage dialogue on sustainability on both sides. Conservation and energy efficiency will get us there.”

Transparency and accountability are topics that the Dalrada Clean Energy Advisory Board tackles. Jose Arrieta, former Chief Information Officer at the Department of Health and Human Services and Dalrada Board member, shares, “Information Technology plays a vital role with the accounting of net-zero goals, supply chain tracking, and measuring emission data. Net-zero data tracking and reporting systems that leverage IoT devices are in development.”

Dalrada’s disruptive low-carbon heating & cooling technology that uses supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) in a leakproof system is powered by either traditional or renewable energy and recycles waste energy. Systems can easily be installed in boiler houses, plant rooms, rooftops, and outside in mobile energy centers to provide instant energy and carbon emission savings. These solutions produce hot water, low-pressure steam, hot air with chilled water, or cooling utilities.

