Ouster Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/XOJjOxLp. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast, and later as a replay for at least 30 days on Ouster’s investor website at https://investors.ouster.com.