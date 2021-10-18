Ouster Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.
Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/XOJjOxLp. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast, and later as a replay for at least 30 days on Ouster’s investor website at https://investors.ouster.com.
A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 22, 2021 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 93428.
About Ouster
Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005254/en/
