checkAd

Voicemod and CORSAIR Expand Collaboration to Drive the Future of Social Audio in Interactive Gaming and Content Creation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:05  |  26   |   |   

Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, today announced the expansion of its strategic B2B relationship with CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. Voicemod’s voice morphing technology is now directly integrated into the CORSAIR iCUE software platform, making it more easily available to CORSAIR’s 10 million users to create and shape dynamic social interactions and real-time engagement.

Voicemod builds audio tools that make it easy for anyone to create a unique sonic identity. This collaboration with CORSAIR solidifies Voicemod’s B2B expansion strategy and mission to cultivate an ecosystem around the company’s interactive audio technology and voice avatars.

Social gaming has dramatically evolved over the last 19 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed movement and made virtual connections more appealing. By utilizing Voicemod’s audio technology, gamers can shape and enhance their sonic identity for more engaging conversations with their teammates over the internet, regardless of location. The iCUE integration enables easy configuration of RGB effects and audio, creating richer experiences that drive participation and turn extended gameplay into meaningful and creative social interactions.

“We are delighted to integrate Voicemod functionality into CORSAIR iCUE, enabling users to configure all keyboard keys with easily accessible voice changers and soundboards,” said Matt Dresser, senior software product manager at CORSAIR. “Working with the team at Voicemod has been fantastic and beneficial to us both, as Voicemod has already become the most popular app for Elgato Stream Deck. We're excited at the prospect of further collaboration and integration of more Voicemod functions in future CORSAIR products.”

“We’re delighted to strengthen our bond with CORSAIR who share our vision forging the future of real-time engagement,” said Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch. “As our digital experiences move closer to an immersive metaverse, we want to enable users and content creators to shape how they sound and to create, use, and own their unique voice avatars and sonic identities. This collaboration with CORSAIR is an important stride toward that goal.”

For more information on incorporating Voicemod’s real-time voice changing engine directly into your games and applications, please visit https://www.voicemod.net/developers/.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod’s audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at https://www.voicemod.net/.

Corsair Gaming Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: corsair gaming - Zukunftsmarkt sichern
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voicemod and CORSAIR Expand Collaboration to Drive the Future of Social Audio in Interactive Gaming and Content Creation Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, today announced the expansion of its strategic B2B relationship with CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. Voicemod’s voice morphing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination