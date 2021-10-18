Voicemod and CORSAIR Expand Collaboration to Drive the Future of Social Audio in Interactive Gaming and Content Creation

Voicemod builds audio tools that make it easy for anyone to create a unique sonic identity. This collaboration with CORSAIR solidifies Voicemod’s B2B expansion strategy and mission to cultivate an ecosystem around the company’s interactive audio technology and voice avatars.

Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, today announced the expansion of its strategic B2B relationship with CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. Voicemod’s voice morphing technology is now directly integrated into the CORSAIR iCUE software platform , making it more easily available to CORSAIR’s 10 million users to create and shape dynamic social interactions and real-time engagement.

Social gaming has dramatically evolved over the last 19 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed movement and made virtual connections more appealing. By utilizing Voicemod’s audio technology, gamers can shape and enhance their sonic identity for more engaging conversations with their teammates over the internet, regardless of location. The iCUE integration enables easy configuration of RGB effects and audio, creating richer experiences that drive participation and turn extended gameplay into meaningful and creative social interactions.

“We are delighted to integrate Voicemod functionality into CORSAIR iCUE, enabling users to configure all keyboard keys with easily accessible voice changers and soundboards,” said Matt Dresser, senior software product manager at CORSAIR. “Working with the team at Voicemod has been fantastic and beneficial to us both, as Voicemod has already become the most popular app for Elgato Stream Deck. We're excited at the prospect of further collaboration and integration of more Voicemod functions in future CORSAIR products.”

“We’re delighted to strengthen our bond with CORSAIR who share our vision forging the future of real-time engagement,” said Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch. “As our digital experiences move closer to an immersive metaverse, we want to enable users and content creators to shape how they sound and to create, use, and own their unique voice avatars and sonic identities. This collaboration with CORSAIR is an important stride toward that goal.”

For more information on incorporating Voicemod’s real-time voice changing engine directly into your games and applications, please visit https://www.voicemod.net/developers/.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod’s audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at https://www.voicemod.net/.

