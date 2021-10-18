Enjoy Technology Debuts on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Under Ticker “ENJY” Following Completion of Business Combination with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (“Enjoy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENJY), a technology-powered service platform reinventing “Commerce at Home,” today announced that shares of its common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange today under the ticker symbol “ENJY” following the completion of its business combination with Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (“Marquee Raine”). The combined company is now operating as Enjoy Technology, Inc. and will continue to be led by CEO and Founder Ron Johnson. Enjoy raised more than $250 million gross in growth capital over the course of the transaction to accelerate the Company’s growth and expansion plan.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Becoming a public company is an incredible achievement in Enjoy’s vision to reinvent ‘Commerce at Home,’” said Ron Johnson, CEO and Founder of Enjoy. “We are pioneering the next disruptive channel in retail and helping our partners reimagine their last mile. With the growth capital from our combination with Marquee Raine, Enjoy will open more mobile stores, deepen our relationships with our partners and expand with new services. I am proud of all the Enjoy team has accomplished and thrilled about the growth opportunities ahead for Enjoy.”

As Enjoy expects the retail market to accelerate its shift toward “Commerce at Home,” Enjoy continues to see increasing demand for its fast, convenient and personalized retail experiences and services. This quarter, Enjoy is launching its complete Smart Last MileTM solution in North America, a transformational service expansion that increases Enjoy’s inventory access in time for the 2021 holiday season. In response to requests from its key partners, Enjoy plans to expand to serve a total of approximately 100 North American markets and about 235 million addressable customers globally by the end of 2022.

Enjoy will ring the Nasdaq opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today, October 18, 2021. The opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live on Nasdaq’s website.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology is a technology-powered platform reinventing “Commerce at Home” to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with some of the world’s leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Founded by Ron Johnson, formerly Head of Apple Retail and a member of Apple’s executive team, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that we believe can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its Mobile Stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of “Commerce at Home.” To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.