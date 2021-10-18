checkAd

Novus Capital Corporation II Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Energy Vault, Inc.

18.10.2021, 14:00   

Novus Capital Corporation II, a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: NXU, NXU.U, NXU WS) (“Novus”) and Energy Vault, Inc. (“Energy Vault”), the company developing sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions with its proprietary technology, today announced that Novus has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 15, 2021.

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination. While the registration has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Energy Vault and Novus, as well as the proposed business combination.

Robert Piconi, CEO and Co-Founder of Energy Vault, commented, “We are pleased to have reached this first step in the transaction process. The proceeds from the business combination will be used to fund growth of the combined company and global deployment of Energy Vault’s storage systems.”

In September 2021, Novus Capital Corporation II entered into a business combination agreement with Energy Vault, whereby the newly combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022, is subject to approval by Novus’ stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company is expected to receive up to $388 million in total gross proceeds from a combination of a committed common stock PIPE offering of $100 million, along with approximately $288 million of cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault develops sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions designed to advance the transition to a carbon free, resilient power grid. Energy Vault’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of our economy through the development of sustainable and economical energy storage technologies. To achieve this, Energy Vault has designed the EVx and the Energy Vault Resiliency Center (EVRC) platforms, advanced gravity energy storage solutions that are intended to minimize environmental and supply chain risks. Energy Vault’s gravity-based solutions are based on the proven physics and mechanical engineering fundamentals of pumped hydroelectric energy storage, but replace water with custom-made composite blocks, or “mobile masses”, which do not lose storage capacity over time, and that can be made from low-cost and locally sourced materials, including local soil, mine tailings, coal combustion residuals (coal ash), and fiberglass from decommissioned wind turbine blades. Combining potential and kinetic energy cycles, Energy Vault’s systems are automated with advanced computer control and machine vision software to create a gravity energy-storage innovation designed to meet the market demand for storage durations from 2 to 12 hours. Energy Vault has offices in Westlake Village, California and Lugano, Switzerland, with the Switzerland office serving as Energy Vault’s international headquarters.

