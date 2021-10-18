checkAd

IHOP Launches New Hand-Crafted Melts to All-Day Dine in and To-Go Menus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:08  |  18   |   |   

Today, IHOP introduces its latest menu innovation of Hand-Crafted Melts, a collection of sandwiches with savory flavors, as part of the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to the prioritization of the P.M. daypart and portable menu options. Guests can choose from a lineup of seven different Hand-Crafted Melts – featuring craveable flavors and quality ingredients such as 100% Black Angus steak and all-natural roasted turkey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005548/en/

IHOP Launches New Melts Menu Items (Photo: Business Wire)

IHOP Launches New Melts Menu Items (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Hand-Crafted Melts include a range of ingredients, such as signature sweet and tangy IHOP Sauce and cheese-crusted bread, bringing together familiar and comforting flavors to each bite. The new sandwich offerings feature crispy grilled bread, served warm, with high-quality, natural proteins and melted cheese. The Hand-Crafted Melts menu is IHOP’s most recent example of its ongoing commitment to continue to innovate and meet guests’ needs of more convenient and portable options that can be enjoyed at home, on-the-go, or underneath IHOP’s iconic blue roof, all at a great value.

“The introduction of our new Hand-Crafted Melts menu, featuring delicious and versatile sandwiches to enjoy with friends and family at your local IHOP, on-the-go, or at home, is a part of our ongoing commitment to our lunch and dinner menu” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Additionally, we are continuing to look for ways to provide delicious, craveable dining options to guests at home, reflected in great success in our off-premise sales, which is currently more than 25% of our total business. With off-premise menu options being a key component in our innovation strategy, Melts are the perfect addition to the portable, convenient, and diverse lineup of afternoon and evening daypart offerings to our core menu.”

Starting at $9.99 the new menu category includes seven varieties to choose from. All Melts are available for guests to pair with a side of French fries, onion rings, seasonal fresh fruit, 2 buttermilk pancakes or side salad.

  • New! Cali Roasted Turkey Melt: All-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & mayo on grilled multigrain bread.
  • New! Cheese-Crusted Four Cheese Melt: Pepper Jack, American, & Wisconsin Whole Milk cheeses on cheese-crusted bread. Comes with Poblano queso for dipping.
  • New! Pepper Jack Patty Melt: 100% Black Angus beef steakburger patty, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapenos & IHOP Sauce on cheese-crusted bread.
  • New! Ham & Egg Melt: Black Forest ham, fried egg & American cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread.
  • New! BBQ Mac Melt: Pulled pork with a creamy BBQ drizzle, Sharp Cheddar mac & cheese, Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese, and pickles on grilled, thick-cut bread, served with a creamy BBQ sauce for dipping.
  • New! Buffalo Chicken Melt: Crispy chicken breast strips tossed in Franks RedHot Buffalo Sauce, pickles & Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread, served with buttermilk ranch for dipping.
  • Philly Cheese Steak Stacker: Grilled sirloin steak, onions & American cheese on a grilled roll. This item is part of IHOP’s existing menu but is now included in the Hand-Crafted Melts category with its fellow sandwich creations.

*Price and participation may vary, including in Hawaii and Alaska.

Frank’s RedHot is a registered trademark of The French’s Food Company, LLC, licensed to IHOP.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2021, there are 1,747 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IHOP Launches New Hand-Crafted Melts to All-Day Dine in and To-Go Menus Today, IHOP introduces its latest menu innovation of Hand-Crafted Melts, a collection of sandwiches with savory flavors, as part of the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to the prioritization of the P.M. daypart and portable menu options. Guests can …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Fan-Favorite Offer Returns to Applebee’s with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten