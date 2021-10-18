IHOP Launches New Hand-Crafted Melts to All-Day Dine in and To-Go Menus

Today, IHOP introduces its latest menu innovation of Hand-Crafted Melts, a collection of sandwiches with savory flavors, as part of the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to the prioritization of the P.M. daypart and portable menu options. Guests can choose from a lineup of seven different Hand-Crafted Melts – featuring craveable flavors and quality ingredients such as 100% Black Angus steak and all-natural roasted turkey.

IHOP Launches New Melts Menu Items (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Hand-Crafted Melts include a range of ingredients, such as signature sweet and tangy IHOP Sauce and cheese-crusted bread, bringing together familiar and comforting flavors to each bite. The new sandwich offerings feature crispy grilled bread, served warm, with high-quality, natural proteins and melted cheese. The Hand-Crafted Melts menu is IHOP’s most recent example of its ongoing commitment to continue to innovate and meet guests’ needs of more convenient and portable options that can be enjoyed at home, on-the-go, or underneath IHOP’s iconic blue roof, all at a great value.

“The introduction of our new Hand-Crafted Melts menu, featuring delicious and versatile sandwiches to enjoy with friends and family at your local IHOP, on-the-go, or at home, is a part of our ongoing commitment to our lunch and dinner menu” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Additionally, we are continuing to look for ways to provide delicious, craveable dining options to guests at home, reflected in great success in our off-premise sales, which is currently more than 25% of our total business. With off-premise menu options being a key component in our innovation strategy, Melts are the perfect addition to the portable, convenient, and diverse lineup of afternoon and evening daypart offerings to our core menu.”

Starting at $9.99 the new menu category includes seven varieties to choose from. All Melts are available for guests to pair with a side of French fries, onion rings, seasonal fresh fruit, 2 buttermilk pancakes or side salad.

New! Cali Roasted Turkey Melt : All-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & mayo on grilled multigrain bread.

: All-natural roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Wisconsin whole milk cheese, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado & mayo on grilled multigrain bread. New! Cheese-Crusted Four Cheese Melt : Pepper Jack, American, & Wisconsin Whole Milk cheeses on cheese-crusted bread. Comes with Poblano queso for dipping.

: Pepper Jack, American, & Wisconsin Whole Milk cheeses on cheese-crusted bread. Comes with Poblano queso for dipping. New! Pepper Jack Patty Melt : 100% Black Angus beef steakburger patty, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapenos & IHOP Sauce on cheese-crusted bread.

: 100% Black Angus beef steakburger patty, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapenos & IHOP Sauce on cheese-crusted bread. New! Ham & Egg Melt : Black Forest ham, fried egg & American cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread.

: Black Forest ham, fried egg & American cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread. New! BBQ Mac Melt : Pulled pork with a creamy BBQ drizzle, Sharp Cheddar mac & cheese, Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese, and pickles on grilled, thick-cut bread, served with a creamy BBQ sauce for dipping.

: Pulled pork with a creamy BBQ drizzle, Sharp Cheddar mac & cheese, Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese, and pickles on grilled, thick-cut bread, served with a creamy BBQ sauce for dipping. New! Buffalo Chicken Melt : Crispy chicken breast strips tossed in Franks RedHot Buffalo Sauce, pickles & Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread, served with buttermilk ranch for dipping.

: Crispy chicken breast strips tossed in Franks RedHot Buffalo Sauce, pickles & Wisconsin Whole Milk cheese on grilled, thick-cut bread, served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. Philly Cheese Steak Stacker: Grilled sirloin steak, onions & American cheese on a grilled roll. This item is part of IHOP’s existing menu but is now included in the Hand-Crafted Melts category with its fellow sandwich creations.

*Price and participation may vary, including in Hawaii and Alaska.

Frank’s RedHot is a registered trademark of The French’s Food Company, LLC, licensed to IHOP.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 62 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of June 30, 2021, there are 1,747 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

