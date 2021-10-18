checkAd

Cyclo Therapeutics Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:05  |  26   |   |   

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced its abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming 14th International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (ICIEM) being held November 21-24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia and virtually.

Summarized below is the poster title selected for presentation:

Title: TransportNPC: A Phase 3 global trial of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously to patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C1 (NPC1)
 Poster Number: #445
Authors: Gerald Cox, MD, PhD, Member of the Cyclo Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board and former Acting Chief Medical Officer; Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs of Cyclo Therapeutics; and Michael Murphy, MD, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Worldwide Clinical Trials
Presenter: Dr. Gerald Cox

Trappsol Cyclo is Cyclo Therapeutics’ proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin and in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results in removal of accumulated cholesterol in cells of NPC patients. Taking the place of the defective NPC1 protein, Trappsol Cyclo, with its cyclic structure, facilitates the transport of accumulated cholesterol out of cellular lysosomes so it can be further processed and excreted out of cells.

Trappsol Cyclo is currently being evaluated in the pivotal, Phase 3 study, TransportNPC, for the treatment of NPC1, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disorder. Initial sites are in the U.S. TransportNPC is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of 2,000 mg/kg doses of Trappsol Cyclo administered intravenously every 2 weeks along with standard of care (SOC), compared to placebo administered intravenously and SOC alone, in patients with NPC1. The Phase 3 study intends to enroll at least 93 pediatric (age 3 years and older) and adult patients with NPC1 in at least 23 study centers in 9 countries. Eligible patients will be randomized 2:1 to receive either Trappsol Cyclo or a placebo. Randomization will not be constrained based on patient age, nor will patient enrollment be gated by patient age. The study duration is 96 weeks and includes an interim analysis at 48 weeks.

