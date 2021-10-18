PROG Holdings, Inc. to Release Q3 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

The Company has also scheduled a live webcast and conference call for Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30 A.M. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store lease-to-own purchase options, Vive Financial, a provider of omnichannel second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later technologies, is scheduled to release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, prior to market open.

To access the live webcast, visit PROG Holdings’ investor relations website, https://investor.progholdings.com/. To join the conference call via telephone, dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. International participants without internet access can join the conference call by dialing +1 412-902-6510 and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call.

The webcast will be archived for playback on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own purchase options, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later technologies through its platform, Four. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found at https://www.progholdings.com.

