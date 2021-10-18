DigitalBridge Announces Partial Redemption of 7.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

“With this latest redemption, we will have reduced our preferred stock outstanding by over $140 million since July,” said Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge. “We look forward to continuing to drive corporate cash flows by reducing our effective cost of capital as we leverage the strong growth in our investment management and operating platforms.”

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it is redeeming 2,560,000 shares (the “Redeemed Shares”), representing approximately 22.3% of the 11,500,000 issued and outstanding shares of 7.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: DBRG.PrH) (the “Series H Preferred Shares”) with a total liquidation preference of $64,000,000.

The Redeemed Shares will be redeemed at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, the redemption date of November 15, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). Dividends on the Redeemed Shares will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Upon redemption, the Redeemed Shares will no longer be outstanding, and all rights of the holders of such shares will terminate, except the right of the holders to receive the cash payable upon such redemption, without interest.

All shares of Series H Preferred Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). The Redeemed Shares will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Redeemed Shares will be made by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as redemption agent (the “Redemption Agent”).

The address for the Redemption Agent is as follows:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Attn: Reorganization Department

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the Company’s Articles of Amendment and Restatement governing the Series H Preferred Shares.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue to execute its digital transformation and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and the Company does not intend to do so.

