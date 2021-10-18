checkAd

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports September 2021 Passenger Traffic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 227.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in September 2021, and a 47.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)

Statistics

Sep'21

Sep'20

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'20(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,333

583

300.5%

 

14,005

11,437

22.5%

International Passengers (thousands)

928

282

229.6%

 

5,076

6,203

-18.2%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

462

271

70.1%

 

3,366

2,469

36.3%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,723

1,136

227.8%

 

22,447

20,108

11.6%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.7

18.8

46.9%

 

231.9

183.5

26.4%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

47.8

22.9

109.1%

 

335.1

267.1

25.5%

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics

Sep'21

Sep'19(1)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

2,333

3,979

-41.4%

 

14,005

35,463

-60.5%

International Passengers (thousands)

928

2,490

-62.7%

 

5,076

21,590

-76.5%

Transit Passengers (thousands)

462

652

-29.2%

 

3,366

6,198

-45.7%

Total Passengers (thousands)

3,723

7,122

-47.7%

 

22,447

63,251

-64.5%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

27.7

31.9

-13.1%

 

231.9

310.1

-25.2%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

47.8

71.0

-32.7%

 

335.1

645.3

-48.1%

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in September 2021 grew 2.3x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 47.7%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 62.7% and 41.4%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of September 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 30.1x YoY. Against September 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 64.6%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 89.1%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,700 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remained closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which currently has no restrictions, declined 53.4% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 63.3% recorded in August.

In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 87.2% YoY. Passenger traffic against September 2019 declined 47.7%, much in line with traffic levels reported in August, which benefited from the summer season in the region. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 53.7% in September 2021 against September 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at almost 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 69.4% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 19.7%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.9x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, passenger traffic was down 70.9% but continued improving sequentially, benefiting from the partial opening of borders, effective September 1. According to government announcements, starting November 1, 2021, borders will fully re-open to all foreigners who present a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 3.0x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic declined 20.1% in September 2021, showing a strong continued improvement since the 64.8% decline posted in April. International passenger traffic decreased 7.5%, recovering strongly from the 23.6% drop reported in August 2021 against 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 32.7% against September 2019, also showing a recovery versus the 44.7% decline posted in August.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 4.9x YoY. Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 85% of pre-pandemic levels, despite lower tourism activity in the reported month.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 46.9% YoY. When compared to September 2019, total cargo volume in September 2021 dropped 13.1% improving sequentially from the 20.5% decline in August, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina, Armenia and Brazil. Both, Uruguay and Italy reported higher cargo volume when compared to September 2019.

Aircraft movements increased 109.1% YoY. When compared to September 2019, Aircraft movements declined 32.7%, mainly as a result of a 45.0% decrease in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

 

Sep'21

Sep'20

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

1,279

41

3,013.7%

 

7,684

9,062

-15.2%

Italy

451

241

87.2%

 

1,730

1,743

-0.8%

Brazil(2)

1,191

703

69.4%

 

8,138

6,046

34.6%

Uruguay

51

10

390.2%

 

228

558

-59.1%

Ecuador

263

65

302.0%

 

1,663

1,167

42.5%

Armenia

281

48

491.8%

 

1,705

677

151.8%

Peru

207

27

653.6%

 

1,299

854

52.0%

TOTAL

3,723

1,136

227.8%

 

22,447

20,108

11.6%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

15,370

11,416

34.6%

 

123,700

102,698

20.4%

Italy

1,376

1,103

24.8%

 

10,941

9,503

15.1%

Brazil

5,182

1,933

168.1%

 

45,136

24,608

83.4%

Uruguay(3)

2,303

1,988

15.8%

 

22,059

22,079

-0.1%

Ecuador

1,848

878

110.6%

 

16,237

11,872

36.8%

Armenia

1,300

1,462

-11.1%

 

11,661

11,382

2.5%

Peru

306

68

348.9%

 

2,178

1,362

60.0%

TOTAL

27,684

18,847

46.9%

 

231,912

183,502

26.4%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

19,990

7,028

184.4%

 

150,324

123,815

21.4%

Italy

5,727

3,983

43.8%

 

26,378

24,803

6.4%

Brazil

11,404

7,306

56.1%

 

80,930

61,780

31.0%

Uruguay

1,389

686

102.5%

 

10,407

10,477

-0.7%

Ecuador

5,272

2,673

97.2%

 

39,120

29,071

34.6%

Armenia

2,347

671

249.8%

 

15,394

7,965

93.3%

Peru

1,642

504

225.8%

 

12,584

9,236

36.2%

TOTAL

47,771

22,851

109.1%

 

335,137

267,147

25.5%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

 

Sep'21

Sep'19

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

1,279

3,608

-64.6%

 

7,684

32,759

-76.5%

Italy

451

862

-47.7%

 

1,730

6,431

-73.1%

Brazil(2)

1,191

1,483

-19.7%

 

8,138

13,947

-41.6%

Uruguay

51

175

-70.9%

 

228

1,665

-86.3%

Ecuador

263

329

-20.1%

 

1,663

3,382

-50.8%

Armenia

281

332

-15.3%

 

1,705

2,424

-29.7%

Peru

207

332

-37.6%

 

1,299

2,642

-50.8%

TOTAL

3,723

7,122

-47.7%

 

22,447

63,251

-64.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

15,370

17,932

-14.3%

 

123,700

164,377

-24.7%

Italy

1,376

1,072

28.3%

 

10,941

9,567

14.4%

Brazil

5,182

5,857

-11.5%

 

45,136

68,362

-34.0%

Uruguay(3)

2,303

2,167

6.3%

 

22,059

20,983

5.1%

Ecuador

1,848

2,316

-20.2%

 

16,237

29,360

-44.7%

Armenia

1,300

2,091

-37.9%

 

11,661

13,697

-14.9%

Peru

306

431

-29.1%

 

2,178

3,771

-42.2%

TOTAL

27,684

31,866

-13.1%

 

231,912

310,116

-25.2%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

19,990

36,327

-45.0%

 

150,324

338,064

-55.5%

Italy

5,727

7,931

-27.8%

 

26,378

61,514

-57.1%

Brazil

11,404

13,235

-13.8%

 

80,930

119,289

-32.2%

Uruguay

1,389

2,054

-32.4%

 

10,407

22,125

-53.0%

Ecuador

5,272

5,856

-10.0%

 

39,120

60,958

-35.8%

Armenia

2,347

2,788

-15.8%

 

15,394

20,424

-24.6%

Peru

1,642

2,772

-40.8%

 

12,584

22,937

-45.1%

TOTAL

47,771

70,963

-32.7%

 

335,137

645,311

-48.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

