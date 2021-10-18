Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports September 2021 Passenger Traffic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 227.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in September 2021, and a 47.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Statistics Sep'21 Sep'20 % Var. YTD’21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,333 583 300.5% 14,005 11,437 22.5%

International Passengers (thousands) 928 282 229.6% 5,076 6,203 -18.2%

Transit Passengers (thousands) 462 271 70.1% 3,366 2,469 36.3%

Total Passengers (thousands) 3,723 1,136 227.8% 22,447 20,108 11.6%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.7 18.8 46.9% 231.9 183.5 26.4%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 47.8 22.9 109.1% 335.1 267.1 25.5%

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics Sep'21 Sep'19(1) % Var. YTD’21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,333 3,979 -41.4% 14,005 35,463 -60.5%

International Passengers (thousands) 928 2,490 -62.7% 5,076 21,590 -76.5%

Transit Passengers (thousands) 462 652 -29.2% 3,366 6,198 -45.7%

Total Passengers (thousands) 3,723 7,122 -47.7% 22,447 63,251 -64.5%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 27.7 31.9 -13.1% 231.9 310.1 -25.2%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 47.8 71.0 -32.7% 335.1 645.3 -48.1%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in September 2021 grew 2.3x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 47.7%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 62.7% and 41.4%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of September 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 30.1x YoY. Against September 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 64.6%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 89.1%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,700 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remained closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which currently has no restrictions, declined 53.4% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 63.3% recorded in August.

In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 87.2% YoY. Passenger traffic against September 2019 declined 47.7%, much in line with traffic levels reported in August, which benefited from the summer season in the region. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 53.7% in September 2021 against September 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at almost 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 69.4% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 19.7%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.9x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, passenger traffic was down 70.9% but continued improving sequentially, benefiting from the partial opening of borders, effective September 1. According to government announcements, starting November 1, 2021, borders will fully re-open to all foreigners who present a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 3.0x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic declined 20.1% in September 2021, showing a strong continued improvement since the 64.8% decline posted in April. International passenger traffic decreased 7.5%, recovering strongly from the 23.6% drop reported in August 2021 against 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 32.7% against September 2019, also showing a recovery versus the 44.7% decline posted in August.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 4.9x YoY. Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 85% of pre-pandemic levels, despite lower tourism activity in the reported month.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 46.9% YoY. When compared to September 2019, total cargo volume in September 2021 dropped 13.1% improving sequentially from the 20.5% decline in August, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina, Armenia and Brazil. Both, Uruguay and Italy reported higher cargo volume when compared to September 2019.

Aircraft movements increased 109.1% YoY. When compared to September 2019, Aircraft movements declined 32.7%, mainly as a result of a 45.0% decrease in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020) Sep'21 Sep'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,279 41 3,013.7% 7,684 9,062 -15.2% Italy 451 241 87.2% 1,730 1,743 -0.8% Brazil(2) 1,191 703 69.4% 8,138 6,046 34.6% Uruguay 51 10 390.2% 228 558 -59.1% Ecuador 263 65 302.0% 1,663 1,167 42.5% Armenia 281 48 491.8% 1,705 677 151.8% Peru 207 27 653.6% 1,299 854 52.0% TOTAL 3,723 1,136 227.8% 22,447 20,108 11.6% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,370 11,416 34.6% 123,700 102,698 20.4% Italy 1,376 1,103 24.8% 10,941 9,503 15.1% Brazil 5,182 1,933 168.1% 45,136 24,608 83.4% Uruguay(3) 2,303 1,988 15.8% 22,059 22,079 -0.1% Ecuador 1,848 878 110.6% 16,237 11,872 36.8% Armenia 1,300 1,462 -11.1% 11,661 11,382 2.5% Peru 306 68 348.9% 2,178 1,362 60.0% TOTAL 27,684 18,847 46.9% 231,912 183,502 26.4% Aircraft Movements Argentina 19,990 7,028 184.4% 150,324 123,815 21.4% Italy 5,727 3,983 43.8% 26,378 24,803 6.4% Brazil 11,404 7,306 56.1% 80,930 61,780 31.0% Uruguay 1,389 686 102.5% 10,407 10,477 -0.7% Ecuador 5,272 2,673 97.2% 39,120 29,071 34.6% Armenia 2,347 671 249.8% 15,394 7,965 93.3% Peru 1,642 504 225.8% 12,584 9,236 36.2% TOTAL 47,771 22,851 109.1% 335,137 267,147 25.5%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019) Sep'21 Sep'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 1,279 3,608 -64.6% 7,684 32,759 -76.5% Italy 451 862 -47.7% 1,730 6,431 -73.1% Brazil(2) 1,191 1,483 -19.7% 8,138 13,947 -41.6% Uruguay 51 175 -70.9% 228 1,665 -86.3% Ecuador 263 329 -20.1% 1,663 3,382 -50.8% Armenia 281 332 -15.3% 1,705 2,424 -29.7% Peru 207 332 -37.6% 1,299 2,642 -50.8% TOTAL 3,723 7,122 -47.7% 22,447 63,251 -64.5% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 15,370 17,932 -14.3% 123,700 164,377 -24.7% Italy 1,376 1,072 28.3% 10,941 9,567 14.4% Brazil 5,182 5,857 -11.5% 45,136 68,362 -34.0% Uruguay(3) 2,303 2,167 6.3% 22,059 20,983 5.1% Ecuador 1,848 2,316 -20.2% 16,237 29,360 -44.7% Armenia 1,300 2,091 -37.9% 11,661 13,697 -14.9% Peru 306 431 -29.1% 2,178 3,771 -42.2% TOTAL 27,684 31,866 -13.1% 231,912 310,116 -25.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 19,990 36,327 -45.0% 150,324 338,064 -55.5% Italy 5,727 7,931 -27.8% 26,378 61,514 -57.1% Brazil 11,404 13,235 -13.8% 80,930 119,289 -32.2% Uruguay 1,389 2,054 -32.4% 10,407 22,125 -53.0% Ecuador 5,272 5,856 -10.0% 39,120 60,958 -35.8% Armenia 2,347 2,788 -15.8% 15,394 20,424 -24.6% Peru 1,642 2,772 -40.8% 12,584 22,937 -45.1% TOTAL 47,771 70,963 -32.7% 335,137 645,311 -48.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

