checkAd

ADM, Vland to Launch Joint Venture to Serve Growing Chinese Demand for Human Probiotics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in nutrition, and Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co., Ltd. (Vland), a leading producer of enzymes and probiotics, today announced that they have agreed to form a joint venture to serve growing Chinese demand for human probiotics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005532/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Archer-Daniels-Midland Co!
Short
Basispreis 71,36€
Hebel 8,10
Ask 0,68
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 51,37€
Hebel 5,09
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“This exciting new joint venture represents the latest expansion in our full-scale global health & wellness business, which is helping propel growth across our entire human and animal nutrition portfolio, and creating value for ADM and customers alike,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business. “We’re excited to partner with Vland to help meet the needs of consumers who are becoming increasingly aware of the strong linkage between health of the gut microbiome and their overall health. Retail demand for probiotics in China is estimated to be $1 billion in 2022, with annual growth of more than 9 percent, and we believe this new venture – powered by the expertise and experience of both ADM and Vland – is perfectly positioned to play a leading role in meeting that demand.”

“Vland is quite excited to partner with ADM to explore the promising market of human probiotics,” said Aron Chen, CEO of Vland. “We believe this strong partnership between Vland and ADM – powered by the technology, brand and sales channels of both parties – will be perfectly positioned to expand production and meet demand for high-quality human probiotics in China and for global customers.”

The 50-50 joint venture will manufacture and sell human probiotics, bringing together expertise and experience from both ADM and Vland to encompass a full range of technology, production and commercial capabilities, from pre-clinical trial design to manufacturing to go-to-market strategy and execution.

The joint venture, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.

Global demand is growing for ingredients and supplements that give consumers the power to support digestive health and immune function and elevate their general well-being. ADM has made several growth investments to build a full-scale global Health & Wellness business to meet this demand, including acquisitions like the additions of Protexin and Biopolis, organic projects such as the significant expansion in probiotics production at our Valencia facility, and partnerships including a prior collaboration with Vland.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

About Vland

Vland Biotech Inc., is one of the leading biotechnology companies in China. Based in Qingdao, the company specializes in three product categories: enzymes, probiotics, and animal health products. Vland provides solutions for an ever-expanding list of industries, including agriculture, animal husbandry, textile, paper making, household cleaning and detergents, food, biofuel, environmental protection and more.

Source: Corporate Release

Archer Daniels Midland Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADM, Vland to Launch Joint Venture to Serve Growing Chinese Demand for Human Probiotics ADM (NYSE: ADM), a global leader in nutrition, and Qingdao Vland Biotech Group Co., Ltd. (Vland), a leading producer of enzymes and probiotics, today announced that they have agreed to form a joint venture to serve growing Chinese demand for human …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors With Losses to Secure ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Eargo, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel ...
Scotland: TotalEnergies and ScotWind Partners Commit to Local Industrial Development
Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early ...
Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build ...
Omeros Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Biologics License Application for Narsoplimab ...
SIGNA Sports United Upsizes PIPE and Principals Agree to Backstop SPAC Business Combination With ...
CDW To Acquire Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 Billion
Ipsen Adds Another Program Into Its Pre-Clinical R&D Oncology Pipeline Through an Exclusive ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication of Gilead’s Biktarvy for Treatment ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(29) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21ADM Named to Fortune’s 2021 Change the World List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ADM to Release Third Quarter Financial Results Oct. 26, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten